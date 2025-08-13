NBA Champion Argues Hawks “Have to Figure Out Where They’re Going” Amid Trae Young Extension Doubts

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What does Trae Young’s future look like? That’s what Atlanta Hawks fans are thinking about all the time. At a time when some of the biggest superstars in the league are getting contract extensions worth hundreds of millions, Young is stuck wondering why he hasn’t been invited for a signing yet. Brian Scalabrine recently opined on what the Hawks need to do before the situation turns ugly.

Losing Young would be a blow for the Hawks. The 26-year-old’s contract runs out in 2027, but only if he opts into his player option next year. But so far, the Hawks’ reluctance to offer him a new deal has raised doubts about whether Young would want to continue calling Atlanta his home.

Scalabrine, who won the 2008 championship with the Boston Celtics, feels that Young is one of the best offensive players in the league. For that, the Hawks need to build the right roster around him, something Scalabrine has urged them to figure out.

“Does the team around him fit? He’s never played with a pick and pop big. Now, he has [Kristaps] Porzingis… Is Porzingis gonna be great for their team? They kind of have to answer that question,” Scalabrine said on Sirius XM Radio. Alas, this is the Latvian’s last year on the current deal.

Porzingis came in from the Celtics, has $30 million and a year left on his deal. Will Atlanta keep him? Will Porzingis want to continue playing for them? A lot of questions need to be answered heading into the 25/26 season. And it’s just one of the factors that could determine Young’s future as well.

“I think from Atlanta’s standpoint, they have to, kind of figure out, where are they going as a group?” he concluded. It’s a point that Hawks fans would agree with as well. Let’s go four years back.

Young took the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, where they lost in six games to the eventual champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The future looks bright, but since then, they’ve faded into obscurity. Atlanta wants to get past that, and for that, they need Young. Time’s running out, and so is Young’s patience. What will the front office do?