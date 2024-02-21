Jalen Brunson Net Worth: How Much Is the Knicks All-Star Worth in 2024?

Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is among some of the finest guards in the NBA. The 27-year-old is enjoying a meteoric rise in his second season with the franchise as he puts them back on the map in the Eastern Conference after years of disappointment. With a 33-22 record, the Knicks are ranked fourth on the EC standings, thanks to the forces of Brunson-Julius Randle-RJ Barrett trio.

Brunson led the Knicks to their first playoff series win in a decade in his debut season and is poised to lead them to a deeper run in his sophomore year. Here are some details about Brunson,

Net worth – $20 million

Date of Birth – August 31, 1996

Age – 27 years old

Nationality – American

Marital status – Married

Early Life

Jalen Brunson is a second-generation NBA star. His father, Rick Brunson, was an undrafted journeyman, who spent time on 11 different teams in nine years between 1997 and 2006. Brunson spent his formative years in New Jersey but was on the move with his family often due to his father’s basketball career.

He was around NBA locker rooms at a young age and also spent time with Knicks assistant coach Tom Thibodeau, who became the team’s head coach in 2020, two years before the guard joined the franchise.

High School and College

Brunson attended Adlai E. Stevenson High School between 2011 and 2015. In his freshman year, he led his team to a 17-11 record and a regional championship. After a stellar season in his sophomore year, Brunson caught the attention of top college programs with his performances in his junior year. He played 34 games and averaged 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists and led Stevenson to a 32-2 record and a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament. After averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 steals in his senior year, Brunson committed to playing college basketball for the Villanova Wildcats.

He was among the top guards in the country when he was recruited by Villanova. However, his debut season in college gave him a harsh reality check. He started 39 games and averaged only 9.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. However, the Wildcats won the NCAA Division I title with Brunson’s current teammates Ryan Arcidiacono and Josh Hart leading the way.

Brunson fared better in his sophomore year, averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, but decided to stay another year in college to improve his draft stock. The decision proved perfect for his career, as he averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds and led the Wildcats to their second NCAA Division I title in three seasons and third overall. In the offseason, Brunson declared for the 2018 NBA draft, capping off his incredible college career.

NBA Career

The Dallas Mavericks picked Brunson 33rd overall in the 2018 NBA draft. He was one of four Villanova players, alongside Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Omari Spellman, picked in the draft.

He spent his first three seasons as the backup point guard and averaged only 10.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. In his final season in Dallas, he started 61 of 79 games and averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, and the Mavericks earned a playoff berth for the second season running. In his first playoff run as a starter, Brunson was sensational. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds as the Mavericks made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years.

Shockingly, Brunson exited the Mavericks and signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks, where his father, Rick, was hired as an assistant coach. He had a career year in New York, averaging 24 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, and was even better in the playoffs, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds as the Knicks won their first playoff series since 2013 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Salary (2024)

Jalen Brunson will earn $26,346,666 for the 2023-24 NBA season. He’ll earn less than $25 million next season after which he can opt out of his contract and sign a massive extension with the Knicks or a team of his liking.

Jalen Brunson’s Net Worth (2024)

Jalen Brunson’s net worth is $20 million.

Is Jalen Brunson actually 6ft 1″?

Per NBA.com, Jalen Brunson’s height is 6-foot-2-inches. The guard’s diminutive stature compared to his peers hasn’t hindered his game. He’s the seventh-highest scorer in the league this year, averaging 27.6 points.

Was Jalen Brunson an All-Star ?

In 2024, Jalen Brunson earned his first All-Star selection in his second season with the New York Knicks.

Was Jalen Brunson a 5-star recruit?

Jalen Brunson was among the best high school players in the 2015 class. He was a five-star recruit from Adlai E. Stevenson High School and the second-highest-rated guard in the country behind Isaiah Briscoe.

Is Jalen Brunson married?

Jalen Brunson married his high school sweetheart Ali Marks in July 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. The couple had initially planned their weekend for Labor Day weekend in September but pulled the date forward due to the Knicks guard’s trip to Asia to play for Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.