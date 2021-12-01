“Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets’ win vs Knicks

Despite having a rough night, Kevin Durant came through for the Brooklyn Nets in the final few minutes. Skip Bayless however, turned it into an opportunity to call out LeBron James

The game between Brooklyn Nets and NY Knicks came down to the wire. Fans were on their feet throughout the 4th. There were a total of 17 lead changes in the game, most of which came in the final quarter.

James Harden redeemed himself tonight with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Although 5 turnovers are still concerning, he made up for it on the scoring end especially since KD was experiencing an off night. The same Nets fans who booed the Beard last game are probably thankful to him for the victory over Knicks.

The game was tied with 17 seconds left on game clock. Brooklyn had the possession and Mitchell Robinson committed a careless foul on James Johnson. He made both free throws and ultimately sealed the game for Nets.

Skip Bayless says LeBron James takes deep 3s because he is afraid of Free Throws

Kevin Durant finished the ight with 27 points and 9 assists on 39.1% shooting. While the box score may have you believe that the Slim Reaper had a bad game, that’s not the whole story. In the final few minutes, it was KD’s jumper that gave Brooklyn the lead and his clutch FTs that gave Nets the edge.

NBA Analyst Skip Bayless who has made a career out of hating the 4x champion LeBron James saw it as an opportunity to call out him out. The 36-year old is not driving into the paint as often and settles for 3s late in the game. LeBron James has never been a good FT shooter averaging 73.4% in his career.

Kevin Durant just did what LeBron runs from: With the game on the line, KD did not pull up and take a deep three. No, he drove it and wasn’t afraid to get fouled. He made both free throws. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 1, 2021

A deep 3 in the final few minutes by LeBron James sent the LA Lakers to playoffs last season and sealed their victory against Indiana Pacers last week. However, 2 missed shots also led to the triple OT loss against Sacramento Kings right before thanksgiving.

It isn’t surprising that the 4x MVP is settling for 3s over driving into the paint in his 19th year in the NBA. While fear of FTs could be a possible reason, the fact that his body can no longer handle the action in paint seems more likely.

Los Angels Lakers will be without LeBron for at least a week as the latter entered health and safety protocols. His absence will be detrimental to the already struggling Lakers.

