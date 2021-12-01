Basketball

“Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets’ win vs Knicks

"Kevin Durant just did what LeBron James runs from!": NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets' win vs Knicks
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant will eventually get going in the clutch”: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks
Next Article
“Giannis has the ability to do exactly what LeBron James does”: Bucks teammate, Pat Connaughton, showers the Finals MVP with comparisons to the Lakers superstar
NBA Latest Post
“Giannis has the ability to do exactly what LeBron James does”: Bucks teammate, Pat Connaughton, showers the Finals MVP with comparisons to the Lakers superstar
“Giannis has the ability to do exactly what LeBron James does”: Bucks teammate, Pat Connaughton, showers the Finals MVP with comparisons to the Lakers superstar

Pat Connaughton believes Giannis has the ability to replicate what LeBron James has been for…