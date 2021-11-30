“LeBron James tried to channel his inner Michael Jordan but failed”: The Lakers superstar was heard talking about taking a free-throw with closed eyes, ended up missing it

During the recent-most Lakers-Pistons clash, LeBron James was heard talking about shooting a free-throw with his eyes shut. The King ended up missing the shot.

The 28th November Detroit Pistons–Los Angeles Lakers matchup was one of the most anticipated matchups since their first fiery clash from earlier this season. And as expected, it was one action-packed thriller that went down to the wire. A contest that witnessed 18 lead changes and 8 ties, eventually ended with LeBron James and co. edging out the Pistons 110-106.

Isaiah Stewart, who was awarded a two-game suspension for his on-court antics, had a poor 5-point performance with a game-lowest +/- of -16. Whereas, Bron, who had received a one-game suspension for “recklessly hitting” Stewart during their free-throw scuffle, had an impressive outing recording 33 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Fans were expecting yet another blazing duel between Stewart and King James. Much to their surprise, the two played much more professionally, with no fights. However, LeBron still managed to go viral on social media for the wrong reasons yet again.

LeBron James missed a free-throw after being heard “Imma shot this with my eyes closed”

During the dying seconds of the 4th quarter, Bron apparently stated he would be shooting a free-throw with his eyes shut. With the Lakers holding on to a 5-point slender lead, LeBron apparently said:

“Imma shot this with my eyes closed”

Sadly for the 4-time MVP, he would go on to miss the shot from the charity stripe. Seems like an overconfident move for someone who has a 73.4% career free-throw percentage, right?

Here, have a look at the clip.

For the past 2 decades, LeBron James has been mesmerizing the audience by doing the unimaginable on a daily basis. But shooting free throws might not be his best forte. In fact, some might argue, his poor shooting from the charity line is one of the only negative aspects of his incredible game.

Knocking down 75.5% of his free throws, this season has been one of the better campaigns for him shooting-wise.