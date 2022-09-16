NBA Fan points out that Mark Cuban, who received a similar $10 million fine as Robert Sarver, should not have been let off so easily

Mark Cuban had a dark run-in with the NBA and Adam Silver when the Mavericks were investigated, and one NBA fan believes he was let off easy.

Mark Cuban, the $4.8 billion net worth owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has owned the team since 2000. Cuban is a very successful businessman, and he shows his love for the business side of things with his TV show, Shark Tank.

The Dallas Mavericks have remained a reasonably competitive team during Cuban’s tenure. Of course, a large part of their success came from German big man Dirk Nowitzki, who was drafted to the team in 1999 and played till 2018.

The Mavs won the 2011 Finals behind Dirk’s impressive play, upsetting the Big Three Miami Heat. Now, Luka Doncic is hoping to take Dallas back to the promise land, showing his skills as an IP and coming superstar.

However, for all the success the Mavs have had, in 2018, things definitely fell apart when an investigation revealed that things weren’t as great in the organization as they seemed.

Beth Wilkinson’s recommendations to the Washington Football Team are nearly identical to the recommendations to the Dallas Mavericks after a 2018 investigation into their workplace culture. And both Mark Cuban and Dan Snyder were fined $10M. pic.twitter.com/GqGYnc2uvu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 1, 2021

NBA fan points out the discrepancy in punishing Mark Cuban, calls back to Robert Sarver’s $10 million fine

Three days ago, the NBA concluded their investigation into Phoenix Suns and WNBA team Phoenix Mercury’s owner Robert Sarver, and they handed down a hefty fine of $10 million.

The investigation looked into hostile workplace claims, including harsh and unequal treatment of female employees. As per the NBA, “The independent investigation found that Mr. Sarver ‘engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies. This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language, unequal treatment of female employees, s*xual-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

When the Mavericks were looked into in 2018, a similar $10 million fine was handed down. Cuban claimed he didn’t see it happening in his organization, and that he wasn’t aware of it. Of course, Cuban acknowledged this wasn’t right, and the team was also sanctioned $10 million.

The $10 million went out to help organizations that promote women in obtaining leadership roles and fight domestic violence against women.

“I’m just sorry I didn’t see it,” he said. “I’m sorry I didn’t recognize it. I just hope that out of this we’ll be better and we can avoid it and we can help make everybody just smarter about the whole thing.”

However, the whole, ‘turning a blind-eye’ act didn’t fly too well with many people considering that several lower-ranking employees in the Mavs organization were punished. One NBA fan detailed it explicitly.

Many of the acts listed above have been confirmed by sources during the investigation including the former team president and CEO, Terdema Ussery, forcibly kissing and touching female employees.

The fact that Mark Cuban didn’t know any of this was going on in his organization does seem a bit suspicious, and this NBA fan was keen on pointing it out.

