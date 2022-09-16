Robert Sarver, who draws comparisons to Donald Sterling, set to lose millions as PayPal threatens to pull out of contract

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was recently suspended by the NBA. His suspension may force the Suns to cut ties with PayPal!

The Phoenix Suns are perhaps one of the best teams heading into the 2022-2023 season. With the likes of Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker on their roster, the Suns are a favourite to win it all.

However, the Arizona based franchise recently made the news for all the wrong reasons. The organisation was sent into disarray after their owner, Robert Sarver was fined and suspended for misconduct.

The conduct in question involved the use of racially insensitive language, misconduct towards women and unfair treatment of employees. As a result, Sarver received a $10 million fine and a suspension for one year!

NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2022

Sarver’s wrongdoings have greatly impacted the Suns organization. In fact, it could potentially lead to the loss of a lucrative sponsorship deal.

PayPal claims it won’t renew shirt sponsorship deal with the Phoenix Suns as long as Robert Sarver remains involved

The Phoenix Suns have had PayPal as their jersey patch sponsor for quite a while now. The company has been associated with the team since 2016.

However, PayPal is now threatening to walk away from this relationship. The company’s deal with the Suns is set to end after this season.

In an official statement, PayPal confirmed that they will not renew their partnership with the Phoenix Suns so long as Robert Sarver remains involved with the organization.

PayPal, the Suns’ jersey patch sponsor, says it won’t renew its deal with them if Robert Sarver remains involved with the Suns after this season. PayPal’s deal with Suns expires at the end of this season. Paypal “found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values.” pic.twitter.com/lkPYhM5hzo — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) September 16, 2022

A smart and just move by PayPal. Sarver’s actions are unforgivable and will continue to cost the Suns as long as he owns them.

