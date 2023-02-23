Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Me’arah Mocks ‘Black Stephen Curry’, Claims She’s the Better Shooter

The O’Neal family is full of basketball superstars. From father Shaquille O’Neal to sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah, each one in the O’Neal family has been connected to the sport. After all, it was basketball that brought fortune to Shaq, and it’s basketball that has made them one of the most popular families in the United States.

We know Shaq had a legendary 19-year NBA career, his eldest son has followed in his footsteps. While Shareef hasn’t gotten his NBA chance yet, he played for the Lakers’ G-League affiliate. Shaqir plays basketball for Texas Southern University.

Amirah plays basketball for Texas Southern University as well. Shaq’s youngest, Me’arah, is 16 years old currently, and is already 6ft 4″. She already has an offer from UCLA, along with another one from Virginia. Recently, she was featured on H-Town High School Sports, where they showcased the 16-year-old’s brilliance.

Me’arah dismisses her father’s comments about shooting well

Me’arah is a junior in high school, yet is already making waves in women’s basketball nationwide. Unlike her competitors, O’Neal was blessed with her legendary father’s genes, and it clearly shows.

She’s brilliant as a player, with ball-handling skills. Me’arah(or Meezy), is an excellent scorer, both from inside the arc, and away from it. While many credit her father for her talent, shooting is certainly something she didn’t pick up from the 4x NBA Champion.

In his entire career, Shaq shot 4.5% from the deep. On top of that, he averaged 52.7% from the charity stripe in his career. Unlike her dad, Me’arah has a pretty smooth jumper, and her coach praised her shooting from the deep as well.

In fact, Me’arah herself claimed that she’s got the better shot in the family, although she did ask that the same not be uploaded for her father to see.

The youngest O’Neal might actually be right. Her jumper looks clean and considering she’s a big woman and can shoot threes with ease, she’s going to cause a lot of trouble.

Shaquille O’Neal and his habit of calling himself ‘Black Stephen Curry’

Shaq, in his career, wasn’t a good shooter. We saw the stats I shared above. However, that doesn’t stop the legend from comparing himself to the greatest shooter of all time. Shaq has often been seen calling himself the Black Stephen Curry.

Here are a few instances:

Well, if only the big man could back his talk with his shooting.

