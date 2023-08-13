10 Years Since Lil Wayne’s ‘F**k LeBron James’ Rant, Dwyane Wade Calls On ‘Weezy’ For His Hall Of Fame Party

Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Dwyane Wade gives his speech as he is inducted into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade, after retiring in 2019, is now officially a Hall of Famer. The Miami Heat legend was enshrined today into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and for good reason given his resume. A momentous occasion in Wade’s career, the only way he seemed to know how to celebrate it is with someone who 10 years ago wasn’t on the best of terms with the Miami Heat and LeBron James: Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne/Weezy had quite the tiff with the Miami Heat during a 2013 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. At the time and for most of his career, Wayne was a massive fan of Kobe Bryant. So, when the Heat beat the purple and gold, Wayne went on to say things on stage a couple days later like ‘F**k LeBron’ along with getting personal and telling fans in the audience at his show that he was ‘involved’ with Chris Bosh’s wife. Fast forward a decade and things seem to be better than fine between the Heat and Wayne.

Dwyane Wade brings out Lil Wayne at his HoF party

Dwyane Wade, having been in the league for 16 seasons while also being one of the greatest players of his generation, made more than few superstar connects along the way. One of them was Lil Wayne as Wayne gave Wade a party he will go on to remember for quite some time.

The 2006 Finals MVP was seen dancing and vibing out with Weezy on stage while he performed at the party to encapsulate the moment. This is quite the turnaround from 10 years ago when Wayne claimed Wade told him to his face that the Heat players don’t like him.

Of course, things have settled down and hatchets have been buried. Wade getting enshrined into the Hall of Fame was an event that brought these two Goliaths of their respective fields together and rightfully so. Wade getting enshrined makes complete sense with all that he’s accomplished on NBA hardwood.

Dwyane Wade has a history with Platinum recording rappers

Dwyane Wade is familiar with receiving love from rappers who are arguably on the Mount Rushmore of all hip-hop artists. In one of Jay-Z’s most memorable songs, Empire State of Mind, Jay says, “If Jesus paying LeBron, I’m paying Dwyane Wade.”

Wade went on the ‘All The Smoke’ podcast to talk about how much this shoutout from him meant to him, even alluding to him telling his mother that he had made it.