“Turning Jerry’s World to Wayne’s World That Night”: Backing Aaron Rodgers for ‘Pouring Honey’ on Jordan Love, Lil Wayne Declares Green Bay’s Intentions Towards Dallas

Lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and global rap star Lil Wayne recently sat down with his old friend Skip Bayless on his show, Undisputed. They were accompanied by HOF WR Michael Irvin and SB Winner Keyshawn Johnson as they discussed Aaron Rodgers still referring to Green Bay as “we” despite moving to the Big Apple.

Bayless asks Wayne whether he’s fine with it, and the rapper replies, “Absolutely, that’s Aaron being Aaron. He probably really believes that’s still my Packers.” And Skip asks if that offends him, to which Wayne replies, “Not at all. Cause I believe when we are successful, he’s gonna root for us.”

Lil Wayne has high hopes for his Packers. He believes they’re going to win against Chicago and then take on the mighty Dallas Cowboys at ‘Jerry’s World’ in the first playoff game. And to top it all, he announced that they would be “turning Jerry’s world to Wayne’s world that night” referring to the Cowboys’ home turf, AT&T Stadium.

Nonetheless, other ‘Undisputed’ co-hosts, Bayless and Irvin, tried to convince the 5x Grammy winner that Rodgers just wanted to ignite the Bears, and that is why he said what he said. Michael Irvin called it ‘Rodgers pouring honey on Love.’

Jordan Love Takes on Chicago Bears With the Cheeseheads Behind Him

But Wayne won’t budge, no matter what others say. More than Rodgers, the celebrity Cheesehead is concentrating on Jordan Love and the current squad. And why shouldn’t he? The first-year starter has 16 TDs and 1 interception in his last 7 outings. Without a doubt, he’s proven that with a strong defense at his disposal, he will lead the Packers to a mighty conclusion.

And Wayne fully agrees, announcing to the panel that “Cheese don’t go well with honey.”

Bayless then argues that the Chicago team has been playing at a much better level than where they started. Irvin chimed in, noting that there’s no reason to believe that the Bears aren’t gonna play just as hard next week because they are out of playoff contention. They will probably give them hell since “Justin Fields is playing for his job.”

On the other hand, Johnson believes that the Packers have a much bigger motivation to win that night. They do not want a repeat of what happened last year. They had a big chance of making the playoffs against Detroit. It was a ‘win and get in’ situation, and Aaron Rodgers threw an interception late in the game to cost Green Bay their playoff chances.

Both Keyshawn Johnson and Lil Wayne believe that they’ll do everything in their power to stop this from happening. According to them, HC Matt LaFleur is going to go to Jordan Love and explain what is required. Put the bag of responsibility on Love’s shoulders. And Lil Wayne believes that by the end of the game, Love will be so confident in his abilities that he’ll go to coach and say, “See Coach, you should’ve played me last year against Detroit.”

It will all come together this Sunday when the Green and the Gold clash with the Monsters of the Midway. In a similar fashion to last year, when Rodgers failed the team for the last time, they will have a playoff berth on the line against their divisional rivals. The stage is set for Jordan Love. But what will he do with it?