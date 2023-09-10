“$100 Don’t Even Buy Me a Bottle of Wine”: Hooping With J Balvin, Jimmy Butler ‘Casually’ Flexed His $80 Million Net Worth While Responding to a $3000 Bet

Catching some of his favorite tennis players – Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff – live in action at the US Open, Jimmy Butler has spent the past few weeks in New York. Trying to stay in touch with the game during the off-season, Butler has been seen playing basketball alongside artist J Balvin. During one of these pickup basketball games, a YouTuber wanted to challenge the Miami Heat Forward to a shooting contest. Subtly flexing his $80 million net worth, the two-way star revealed that he would only accept the challenge if there was a $3,000 wager on the line.

With the virtue of being one of the biggest names in the NBA, Jimmy Butler has a massive $80 million fortune. Apart from having earned $218 million in salaries since the 2011-2012 season, Butler has even endorsed a plethora of brands. Alongside his own signature shoes with Li-Ning, Butler is also associated with JBL Audio, BodyArmor SuperDrink, and Beats by Dre, among several others. Even though his Big Face Coffee venture is often regarded as pricey, the brand’s popularity has grown tremendously over the past three years.

Jimmy Butler wasn’t going to accept a $100 bet for a shooting contest challenge

While hooping in the park, a YouTuber challenged Butler to a shooting contest. Being the overly competitive athlete that he is, the Marquette alum revealed that he’d only be interested if there was $3,000 on the line. Jimmy G Buckets’ reason behind rejecting a $100 bet? He wouldn’t even get a bottle of wine for $100.

“If you come up with $3,000, I’ll bet you. $100 don’t even buy me a bottle of wine,” Jimmy claimed.

As seen in the video, Butler played some light basketball alongside his good friend J Balvin. The two-way star has spent the majority of his summer alongside the artist. During this time, apart from making trips to fine dining restaurants, the duo has also been spotted playing dominoes and catching some live tennis action together, throughout this summer.

Butler doesn’t joke around when it comes to money

Jimmy Butler probably wasn’t joking around when talking about the $3,000 bet. When it comes to money, Jimmy instantly becomes much more serious. We have heard stories of Butler selling $20/glass of coffee to his fellow NBA players in the 2020 Bubble.

$20 for a single cup of coffee does seem a bit extreme. However, Butler isn’t giving discounts or reducing the prices. As hilariously revealed in an interview with a kid reporter, the prices will only be going up.