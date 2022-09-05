Ray Allen put Stephen Curry on a whole different category, compared himself to $85 Million Warriors star instead

NBA legend Ray Allen talked about Stephen Curry and his shooting back in 2016, put the 2x MVP in a category of his own

If you grew up watching basketball in the 90s or 2000s, you would’ve admired Reggie Miller and Ray Allen for their extraordinary shooting skills. Those two men were automatic from beyond the arc. Many assumed them to be the greatest shooters we had ever seen. However, that was before a 6’2 guard from Davidson changed how the game is played.

In 2009, Stephen Curry was drafted by the Warriors. Steph showed brilliance right from his rookie season. During the 2012-13 season, he broke Ray Allen’s record for most 3s in a season. Since then, he’s just been breaking his own records for the same, and has been competing with just himself. He holds the NBA record for most 3s in a season, with 402 made 3s(2015-16 season).

In 2016, Ray Allen sat down with SLAM magazine, where he was asked about many things. As expected, the former all-time 3-point record holder was asked about the guy who was eventually coming for his crown.

Ray Allen compares himself to Klay Thompson instead of Stephen Curry

In 2016, Ray sat down for an interview with SLAM magazine. There they discussed his work with Jordan Brand, his sneaker collection, and more. Then Allen was asked about Stephen Curry. The interviewer asked him, “Where do you rank Stephen Curry in terms of the greatest shooters in the history of the League? A lot of fans might argue that you hold that title.”

Ray Allen replied and said,

“Based on what he’s done, I think he has to be—he’s on his way to being the best ever. It’s always arguable, based on who’s telling the story. One thing I always tell people is, it’s hard to compare generations. Everybody has something or somebody that makes him feel special about the game, or the way they saw and the way they appreciate the game. I’ve sat back and watched a lot, and listened to a lot of people talk. He’s creating a lane all of his own. People comparing him to me, to Reggie [Miller]. But I think Steph is in a category of his own. Just being able to have great handles the way he has with the ball, to be able to score at will by getting to the basket.

Myself, Reggie Miller, Kyle Korver, Klay Thompson—we play a different game. We’re shooters. We come off screens, pindowns—Steph can do that, but he’s creating a different lane. Point guards haven’t been able to do what he’s been able to do, because he’s mixing that 2 guard-ish in there with having the great handles of a point guard. When I broke the three-point record, they (Steph and Klay) watched that and it became something they said in their mind, this is what I want to do. Now, there are kids watching him, saying I want to work on these things, I want to be just like Steph.”

This interview was back in 2016. Ray Allen already claimed Steph as the greatest ever to shoot the ball.

Allen doubled down on his take

Days before Stephen Curry broke Ray’s All-Time 3-point record, he received more praise from the legend.

“People have compared him to myself and to Reggie (Miller) and to other past shooters, great shooters, in the NBA. But he really . . . he really operates somewhat in a lane of his own.”

-Ray Allen on Stephen Curry — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 1, 2021

To get this much praise from the legends who were considered the greatest at the same thing, just goes to show how incredible the 2x MVP truly is.