YouTube Demonetizes VaatiVidya’s Second Channel, Claims the YouTuber Reused Content in His Videos

Streamers and content creators have often fallen victim to their platform’s policies. Recently, the Soulslike gaming content creator VaatiVidya had his secondary YouTube channel demonetized and was further advised to add his “own original touch” to avoid such consequences.

VaatiVidya recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share how the Google-owned platform “mistakenly demonetized” his second channel, VaatiVodya, for reusing content. The Soulslike content creator further claimed YouTube might not have realized it was his secondary channel, making it permissible to use footage from his main channel.

Surprisingly, instead of apologizing for their mistake, YouTube responded to the content creator’s tweet and claimed the platform doesn’t allow “uploading content from multiple sources without adding your original touch.” They further asked the creator to appeal in Studio if he thinks YouTube made a mistake with their decision.

Fans were angered by YouTube’s suggestion on VaatiVidya’s post



Vaati later took a dig at YouTube by sharing a gif of SaltBae sprinkling salt in his unique way and talking about how he has to add an original touch to his videos to upload them on his secondary channel. The YouTuber definetly didn’t expect to get such a reply from the platform, as how could he be more original with the content that he created?

Vaati’s fans were also surprised to see YouTube demonetizing his secondary channel and suggesting adding an original touch to reuse his main channel’s content. While replying to one of those confused fans, Vaati claimed this reply was via a bot rather than an employee working for YouTube.

Fans replied to YouTube’s advice for Vaati, claiming it is his content and should be permitted to be reused on his secondary channels. Like Vaati, many other fans also believed it was a bot-generated response. One X user even shared how Final Fantasy content creator Zepla went through a similar situation and had to make a 5-minute video to prove she was reusing her own content.

YouTube has yet to reply to this situation. The channel is currently unavailable on the red platform, as Vaati might have put his channel to Private. He might publicize his secondary channel again once this issue is resolved

