$100 million worth Damian Lillard prayed NBA superstars wouldn’t ‘talk crazy’ to him

Damian Lillard, who’s accumulated a net worth of $100 million, prays that players around the league wouldn’t talk trash to him.

Damian Lillard has once again reaffirmed his faith in the Portland Trailblazers front office this offseason, signing a contract extension worth $122 million that would keep him in PDX until the 2027 NBA season, adding to his $100 million net worth.

Despite all the rumblings about him wanting to be traded away during the 2020 Olympics, Lillard remains loyal to the city that house the Adidas headquarters.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Damian Lillard has established two certainties about himself: his ability in crunch-time and his calmness during any situation he faces on the court. If there were an assessment of NBA superstars’ calmness in relation to their, well, superstardom, Dame would perhaps be the closest to a 1:1 ratio.

Along with his calmness however, comes the ability to defend himself if he were ever pushed over the edge. He’s channeled this ability of his through the art of boxing.

Damian Lillard talks about him potentially fighting someone on an NBA court.

Dame has long professed his love for boxing, routinely taking to Twitter to give his thoughts and opinions on the state of the sport. He also shares a multitude of clips of his where he’s seen sparring with a trainer, punishing mitts on the regular.

The 6’1 point guard packs quite the punch and he’s said on several occasions that he practices how to box to help defend himself and his family if anything ever comes up. While doing a photoshoot for Slam, promoting his Dame 8s, Damian Lillard opened up about how he feels about squaring up with someone on NBA hardwood in a short 10 second clip.

Seems as though D.O.L.L.A is more than capable of holding his own in the ring and on the court. So much so that he hopes he never has to his boxing skills on any of his NBA brethren as he knows he’d probably cause quite a bit of damage.

