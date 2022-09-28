100lbs Lighter James Harden Makes Viral Claim on Potentially Being MVP

full
Advait Jajodia
|Wed Sep 28 2022

According to James Harden, if his conditioning was on the same level as his skill set and IQ, he would be the league MVP.

Even though James Harden averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists this past 2021-2022 campaign, his production wasn’t as great as the Nets and the Sixers would’ve hoped it to be.

Changing 3 teams in the past 2 years, Harden has been far from being the assassin he was back in Houston. With several lingering injuries and his fitness not being up to the mark, we have yet to see The Beard in his full potential when playing alongside Joel Embiid.

However, entering the 2022-2023 season, the southpaw seems to be more energetic than we’ve seen him in recent history.

Looking all slimmed down, the 10-time All-Star had recently announced that he had shed as much as 100 pounds this offseason. Talking about the same topic, James revealed:

“I think at this point it was just dieting, proper rest, then for me I think just strengthening my muscle, gaining my muscle mass – which I always had.

This last year and a half I really wasn’t healthy enough to put in the proper work like I’m used to. This summer was huge to me in that aspect, the hill runs and weight lifting were important.”

NBA Twitter reacts as James Harden claims to be MVP if he had the right conditioning

The 6-foot-6 guard stated that he could be the MVP if only for his conditioning.

As soon as Harden spoke about potentially winning his 2nd MVP, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

With JoJo playing his best, and Harden looking fitter than before, Philly has a legit shot at making a deep playoffs run and even lifting the 2023 Larry O’Brien trophy.

