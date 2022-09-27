“My Best Skill Wasn’t My Athleticism!”: Michael Jordan Delivers Shocking Message about What Made him the GOAT

Michael Jordan is a sporting symbol. The principal skill possessed by the six-time NBA champion was his eagerness to learn and grow!

A North Carolina university alumni, Jordan stepped foot in the NBA in 1984. His debut, was a forewarning, that the league would face his wrath for the next couple of decades.

Jordan’s rookie year, saw the American average 28.2 points per game, along with 6.5 rebounds per game, and 6 assists per game. Not to mention, ‘Mike’ made his first All-Star appearance in the same year. Mindblowing.

For the next couple of years, beheld Michael Jordan governing, prevailing, and reigning tall over his peers. The league eventually heard the ‘swish’ of buckets as an augury of superiority.

Once, ‘MJ’ realized and acknowledged, the importance of his teammates, his fortunes were about to change for the better. This was during the late 1980s, in light of the arrivals of Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson.

According to ‘His Airness’ himself, the superlative piece of skill possessed by Jordan in his arsenal was being ‘coachable’!

Michael Jordan absolutely had the talent to hang with the very best in the league from the day he set foot on the hardwood floor. It was his determination, dedication, and commitment to learning, that separated him from the rest.

It’s also the reason he has won six NBA championships, six NBA “MVPs”, six NBA “Finals MVPs”, and various other accolades. As per Jordan-

“My best skill was that I was coachable. I was a sponge and aggressive to learn!”

Talent, without hard work, amounts to no rewards. There have been numerous stars in the league, who have possessed the talent, to be lauded as the greatest player in the history of the sport.

However, their reluctance and incapability to learn from their superiors and coaches have been the primary cause of their downfall. The ones who are willing to learn, no matter the age, or experience they have at their disposal, generally tend to do exceptionally.

