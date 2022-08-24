$100M Bill Simmons goes after Kevin Durant and the Nets, thanks them sarcastically for the drama and free content

Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant shocked the world once again, almost two months after the forward’s trade request.

The Kevin Durant saga finally came to an end on Tuesday when Brooklyn Nets’ General Manager Sean Marks came up with a statement that clearly hinted toward it.

“Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” the Nets GM said. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

That brought an end to almost a 2-month long search for them to find a suitable trade for the superstar forward. It was anyways looking like a tough ask as no franchise was willing to give up as much as Nets or any club for that matter would evaluate KD’s worth.

But yet this long saga engaged everyone in the sports media with all their curiosities at peak to know in which star-studded team we would be seeing The Slim Reaper in the upcoming season. And all we got at the end of it was nothing. And Bill Simmons isn’t very happy either.

Also read: Magic Johnson’s ‘family first’ advice led to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade understanding their daughter, Zaya’s, journey

Bill Simmons and Patrick Beverley go after Kevin Durant and the Nets

The Ringer’s $100M man, Bill Simmons, was all sarcastic or maybe even genuinely thanking the 2x Finals MVP for all the ‘lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces.’

On behalf of everyone at @ringer, I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 23, 2022

And it wasn’t just the $400 million dollar media company’s founder who took a shot at Durant and the Nets for doing so. Even the Jazz guard, Patrick Beverley went at him/franchise owners.

Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022

It’s not good business. These owners can’t wait until new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future. Good day. Blessing Gang🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022

Damn gang who said I was talking about u. I’m speaking of how it was done. Both sides need keep that private. But noted📝 https://t.co/5T9ITP2Ka2 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 23, 2022

Former Wolves guard, despite having a terrific season behind him, is quite uncertain about his future like many other newly acquired trade pieces and free agents and the teams dreaming of Durant were stalling their moves all this time.

But, it is still not too late for any party to come to this decision and especially the Nets who come out as winners in being able to keep their $198 million man who still has 4-years left in his contract.

Also read: 2022 NBA ROTY Scottie Barnes calls out Brons*xuals for cheering for LeBron James at Pro-AM Workout

As far as free agents and players in Pat Bev’s position go, they will still land in the team they should have in the first place and they have plenty of time for it to happen.

The type of player Beverly is, only contending teams will need him on their rosters. And it would be a delight if he landed in the Eastern team and we got to see him against Durant more often.