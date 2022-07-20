$115 Million worth Vince Carter committed career’s biggest mistake by attending graduation on Game 7 day vs Allen Iverson’s Sixers

8x NBA All-Star Vince Carter lists the biggest mistake of his NBA career, shares how he’d do the same again regardless

The NBA Playoffs are probably the most anticipated moment for a basketball fan each year. Out of the 30 teams, the Top 8 from each conference battle it out and eliminate themselves one after the other to compete for the NBA Championship.

In 1998, 6’6″ Vince Carter was drafted by the Toronto Raptors. The North Carolina Tar Heel was picked at the 5th spot. Carter had an immediate impact and led the Raptors to their first-ever playoff experience in his Sophomore year. They got swept by the Knick 0-3, but hopes for the future were bright.

The very next year, Carter led the Raptors past the Knicks, beating them 3-2, and advanced to the semi-finals. There, the Raptors matched up against Allen Iverson and his Sixers. It was a gritty series, which went to a deciding Game 7, where Iverson and the Sixers edged a 1-point win.

Vince Carter lost Game 7 because of his college graduation

In 2001, the Raptors had a chance to make it to their first ever NBA Conference Finals, in just their second ever playoff appearance. However, Vince Carter, who had been sensational so far in the series, faltered in Game 7, and the Sixers edged a one-point win.

Carter was averaging more than 30 points so far in the six games, but could only manage to get 20 points in Game 7. The reason? A jet lag.

On the day of Game 7 against the Sixers, Carter had his college graduation at the University of North Carolina. Instead of getting ready for Game 7, Carter decided to uphold a promise made to his mom and walk the stage and get his degree. He made it to Philly in time for the Game but wasn’t feeling well at the start, thanks to jet lag.

Vince Carter fell short on a potential game-winner, causing the Raptors to fall short by 1 point. Although he never got a chance to lead the Raptors to the Conference Finals again, Carter believes he wouldn’t have done anything differently.