12 Months After ‘Questioning’ Ben Simmons’ $300,000 Gucci Outfit, Shaquille O’Neal Continues to Rub It In With an IG Story About FIBA World Cup Status

The 2020-2021 postseason was horrific for Ben Simmons. The then-Philadelphia 76ers star became a laughing stock for his awful performance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The trolls wouldn’t stop mocking Simmons, leading the Aussie Guard to sit out for the entire 2021-2022 campaign. Over-examining every move that the 2018 Rookie of the Year made, Shaquille O’Neal would often rip the youngster apart on live television. O’Neal even criticized Ben’s decision of wearing a $300,000 Gucci outfit, not being considerate of the latter’s mental well-being at the time. And recently, the TNT analyst expressed his disappointment yet again. Taking to his Instagram, ‘the Big Aristotle’ has posted a graphic that reveals Simmons’ status for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Advertisement

Simmons cited mental health as the reason for refusing to participate in the 2021-2022 season. Despite this, the three-time All-Star’s unavailability during the campaign bothered Shaq. As a result, the Lakers legend would often berate Simmons throughout that season. However, O’Neal took things a bit too far by being extremely critical of Simmons’ anxiety issues.

Since then, Shaq has not made any remarks regarding Ben’s off-court activities. But, the Hall-Of-Famer has taken subtle shots by posting different graphics regarding Simmons.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal posts graphic regarding Ben Simmons’ availability for the FIBA World Cup

The Australian Basketball Federation recently announced that Simmons’ camp revealed his unavailability for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Wishing the 6-foot-10 All-NBA player a speedy recovery, Basketball Australia broke the news in their tweet.

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets have advised Basketball Australia that Ben is unavailable for the World Cup.

Ben needs more time to focus on his rehab and he looks forward to being part of the Boomers in the future.

We wish Ben all the best in his recovery.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballAus/status/1674555191788724226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaquille O’Neal, a huge critic of Ben Simmons, posted a graphic by Basketball Forever on his Instagram that disclosed the same news. Take a look at NBA Celeb Update’s tweet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1674638662577930242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Before sitting out for the remainder of the season with a nerve impingement in his back, Simmons played 42 games in the 2022-2023 season. In what was the worst season of his young career, the Nets Guard averaged merely 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting an awful 43.9% from the charity stripe.

Simmons has not played NBA basketball for over three months now but has posted a few clips of him working out. In those clips, Simmons looks quite healthy. Maybe he isn’t mentally prepared to play for the Australian Boomers just yet.

Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic’s status for the World Cup

Ben Simmons isn’t the only NBA player that is sitting out for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. A few days after getting drafted, Victor Wembanyama announced that he wouldn’t be suiting up for France. Wemby has withdrawn his name from the team’s roster to prevent any injury before his rookie season kicks off.

The Greek national basketball team also suffered a huge blow after learning about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status. The two-time Most Valuable Player of the Milwaukee Bucks is still feeling that pain from the leg injury he sustained earlier in the Playoffs.

We might also not be lucky enough to witness Nikola Jokic suit up for Serbia. No, the Joker hasn’t suffered any injury. Recently coming off a historic Championship run, the 2023 Finals MVP is reportedly set to attend a family celebration that is scheduled between August 25 and September 10.

With some of the biggest international superstars missing out on the tournament, the young Team USA has a great chance to win it all.