Kawhi Leonard Facial Contusion: Update on Clippers 2x Finals MVP’s Injury From Brandon Ingram’s Elbow

Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) passes the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers had finally found a rhythm in the season and were the fourth-best team in the West before Saturday with a 39-35 record. But they now have a Kawhi Leonard facial contusion problem to deal with.

Even after Paul George’s injury, they did well against the Thunder in the second-latest encounter. The hopes were, they would defeat the New Orleans Pelicans who are still without Zion Williamson.

However, a shot to the face from Brandon Ingram’s elbow in the second half, which sent The Klaw off the court for good, might have hampered their 2022-23 season altogether.

Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) will not be returning for the Clippers vs. Pelicans matchup. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/C4VFEmOt72 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Kawhi Leonard facial contusion update

The Clippers were 20 points down when the injury happened and the game finished 131-110. Even if Leonard played, it would have been a New Orleans win, but it’s not about this game or the seed they came down to (6) after the loss.

The injury could perhaps mean the end of the championship hopes for this LA team whose second-best player is already suffering through a knee sprain. However, there’s still some hope, fans, as well as haters, don’t need to jump to conclusions.

Told that concern for Kawhi Leonard is relatively low. Has a headache from shot to face, but that is only issue for now. The hope is that he is feeling better for tomorrow, but nothing alarming at the moment. https://t.co/mzo2agaiG7 — Law Murray 🥁 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 26, 2023

Hoping to see a masked Kawhi Leonard when the Clips take on the Bulls on Monday.

What if Leonard stays out?

Even if Kawhi stays out for two games for ‘injury management’, the chances of Ty Lue and Co keeping themselves in a playoff spot (top-6) would go down the drain.

They have the Bulls next, who are somehow trying to keep the #10 seed in the East. They are going to play their heart out in the remaining games. The remaining games they have are against, the Grizzlies (2), Pelicans, Lakers, Blazers, and Suns. Only one game is going to be easy in those 6.

So until Leonard comes back, the Clipper Nation must keep their fingers crossed and pray to the basketball Gods.