“I was shot in the face by accident”: Darvin Ham’s hard-hitting response when asked about dealing with the pressure of coaching the Lakers

Newly-appointed head coach of the LA Lakers, Darvin Ham, has a gut-wrenching response when asked about the pressures of dealing with his new job.

Recently, the LA Lakers introduced Darvin Ham as their new head coach post the controversial exit of Frank Vogel. The former Bucks assistant coach would address an array of issues, from Russell Westbrook’s role on the team to the pressures of coaching the iconic franchise.

Post their disappointing outing last season, the purple and gold are looking to run it back with the same cast in the upcoming season, having no option. Nonetheless, Rob Pelinka and co were sure about cutting their ties with former head coach Frank Vogel, relieving him of his duties in the most unprofessional manner.

There is no denying that Vogel failed to deliver this season, but one cannot forget him bringing the Lakers their seventeenth championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. After weeks of speculations, the Lakers finally had a name for their head coaching job in Darvin Ham.

The former NBA player-turned coach was recently introduced to the media at the UCLA Health Training Facility, addressing a plethora of questions surrounding his new job.

Davin Ham’s hard-hitting reply on dealing with the pressures of coaching the purple and gold.

From the looks of it, Ham is ready to embark on his new journey. Having been the assistant coach of the Lakers in the past, Ham is aware of the responsibilities and scrutiny that come with his new job of coaching the iconic franchise.

The 48-year-old didn’t hesitate to speak on the pressing issues surrounding the franchise like Westbrook’s role, the chemistry amongst the Big 3, and the defensive strategies to be adopted.

Darvin Ham on Russ, with Russ watching. pic.twitter.com/Y6iYykvecp — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 6, 2022

Ham revealed speaking to LeBron James on his first day at the gym and starting training camp the next day. Coming off a historically bad season, Ham was asked about dealing with the pressures of coaching the purple and gold, to which he had an agonizing response.

“I was shot in the face by accident April 5th 1988, you go through something like that it’s going to do one of two things. It’s going to make you fearful or fearless.. It made me fearless. I don’t feel no pressure.” Darvin Ham on feeling the pressure of coaching the #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/MjfXHr2vDt — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 6, 2022

Ham’s recent press conference did re-instill some sort of faith in the Lakers Nation, who have been frustrated with their team off-late.