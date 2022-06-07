Basketball

“I was shot in the face by accident”: Darvin Ham’s hard-hitting response when asked about dealing with the pressure of coaching the Lakers

"I was shot in the face by accident": Darvin Ham's hard-hitting response when asked about dealing with the pressure of coaching the Lakers
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook breaks into laughter when asked about coming off the bench": The former MVP leaves everyone bewildered 
Next Article
"I'm sitting here with Draymond Green, the d*** kicker!": When Kevin Hart's sarcasm knew no bounds, hurling abuses, and accusations at the Warriors forward
NBA Latest Post
Draymond Green is a good sport, we all know that. So when comedian Kevin Hart invites him for a tete a tete in an ice bath, it will get funny.
“I’m sitting here with Draymond Green, the d*** kicker!”: When Kevin Hart’s sarcasm knew no bounds, hurling abuses, and accusations at the Warriors forward

Draymond Green is a good sport, we all know that. So when comedian Kevin Hart…