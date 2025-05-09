“13 Shots I Don’t Think Is Enough”: Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Grievance With Jimmy Butler After Game 2 Loss vs Wolves

The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but it was a pyrrhic victory, as they lost Steph Curry to a hamstring strain in the process. It’s unknown exactly when Steph will be back, but if Warriors fans were looking for assurances that they’d be OK without their sweet-shooting superstar, then last night’s Game 2 was a rude awakening.

Predictably, Golden State’s offense looked stuck in the mud all night without Steph, as they were held scoreless for the first five minutes of the game and finished with only 93 points as the Wolves evened the series.

The Warriors shot only 28.1% from three and turned it over 20 times, and after the game the Inside the NBA guys broke down what went wrong. Shaquille O’Neal was disappointed that Jimmy Butler didn’t step up offensively with Steph gone.

“I thought Jimmy was going to be a little bit more aggressive,” Shaq said. “I said before the game there’s two types of Jimmys — one like to penetrate and get guys involved, and then there’s one that for small spurts, he can take over a game, but 13 shots I don’t think is enough.”

Butler didn’t have a bad game, finishing 6-13 from the floor for 17 points, but he didn’t step up the way the Warriors needed him to with Steph out of the picture, either. Jonathan Kuminga, who once again found himself getting playing time due to an injury, actually led the team with 18 points despite only playing 26 minutes, eight less than Butler.

After the game, Butler was asked about the pressure of living up to his “Playoff Jimmy” nickname that he earned when he dragged the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals on two separate occasions. He answered diplomatically, saying that although he felt he could score 40 if needed, he preferred to play “the right way” by passing the ball and getting his teammates involved.

Jimmy Butler is saying the right things, but needs to be better

The way that Butler has found instant chemistry with the Warriors despite only arriving in February has been an amazing sight to behold, especially after the contentious way he left Miami. His respect for Curry and the rediscovery of his “basketball joy,” as he puts it, is why he’s not looking to come in and take over the way he used to do with the Heat.

Game 2 showed that although Butler wants to play the right way, the road out of the playoffs is paved with good intentions. If the Warriors are going to survive without Steph, they’re going to need Jimmy Buckets to live up to his name and put the ball in the hoop.

Butler did say at the end of his comments above, “We’ll talk about it. If [scoring more] may be needed, who knows.”

Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the game for a reason, and Game 3 is tomorrow night. With Steph expected to be out again, expect him to tell Butler that yes, they do need more out of him. We’ll see if it works.