$140 Million Contract in Tow, Jordan Poole’s on the Lookout for $500 Gaming Console

Most people want to buy expensive things when they get a bonus. Jordan Poole’s contract extension has him looking for a $500 PS5!

So you’ve just signed a huge $140 million contract extension. You are now rich, by all means. So what do you go out and buy? A mansion? A sleek supercar perhaps? Maybe even take a vacation somewhere expensive?

Well, for young and exuberant Jordan Poole, it’s none of those. He just wants an old-fashioned gaming console. Jordan is on the lookout for a PS5 and even posted a story asking for anyone with the console!

It is bizarre to see a high-profile athlete looking for a simple gaming console but it is all about the small things in life we suppose. And we reckon Poole might have gotten more than just one console to ensure the doesn’t have to ask for it again.

The new contract comes with a lot of clauses and some of them might be harder to fulfill than others.

Jordan Poole’s contract comes with numerous clauses

While Jordan’s contract has a face value of $140 million, he is only absolutely guaranteed $123 million. The rest of the $17 million is much harder to get.

He has to play 65 regular-season games and the Warriors have to reach the first round of the playoffs each year to unlock $250,000. And as they progress further he gets an additional $250,000. If the Warriors also win 52 games, he will get another $250,000.

There are other incentives in place too. Jordan will make $1 million if he wins the MVP or DPOY in any of the 4 seasons. He will also get $500,000 for making it to any of the all-NBA teams. Another $500,000 for making it to either of the all-defensive teams.

A lot of these will be unlikely. And Jordan might lose out on roughly $3 million each year! That’s a tough ask. But for someone who only made $3 million last year, he won’t mind such a huge step up.

But given the scale of such an extension, Poole has huge expectations on his shoulders. We guess that PS5 will be used a lot this season.

The burden of expectations on Poole and the Warriors

The reigning champions haven’t even begun their title defense and the team is already under scrutiny. A lot of the power rankings don’t have the Warriors at no.1.

The disrespect is quite real here. To see all kinds of challenges and not even be seen as favorites is a little harsh. But knowing the Warriors, they will only use this as fuel. Jordan Poole too will be motivated.

The huge contract he signed has raised eyebrows everywhere. And he will want to show that he is worth it and more! All the questions surrounding the Warriors’ legitimacy will be answered in less than 24 hrs. How far do you think the Warriors will go?

