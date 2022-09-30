“Jordan Poole Would Be the First to All-Star!”: Andrew Wiggins Backs Warriors Teammate, Expects A Big ‘Poole Party’

NBA Champion Andrew Wiggins backs young star Jordan Poole, expects him to get to his first All-Star Game soon

The Golden State Warriors are back! After winning their fourth championship in eight seasons, the Warriors have shown us the dynasty isn’t done. With the golden trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson there, mixed with the young talents, our future seems quite secure.

Jordan Poole is one of the brightest young stars on the team. Drafted at #28 in the 2019 NBA Draft, Poole was a steal and a blessing in disguise for the Dubs. He has shown tremendous potential, and he’s continuing to get better every single day.

The 2022 Playoffs were his first taste of the postseason, and JP did not disappoint. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in the Playoffs and was a key reason behind the Dubs’ success. The young star is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due for an extension soon. Many expect him to show up and ball out this season to secure the maximum money he can.

Also Read: What is BTS Rapper Suga’s Height? 6’2″ Stephen Curry Towers Over Korean Sensation

Andrew Wiggins feels Jordan Poole might become an All-Star soon

In the past year and a half, Jordan Poole has shown us all he’s capable of. He is a perfect backup point guard for Stephen Curry, and as we saw, he can play two guard when needed as well. Poole can score when needed, make plays for his teammates, and make clutch buckets.

While talking to a reporter in Japan, Andrew Wiggins was asked which Warriors player does he expect to make their first All-Star appearance. Wigs gave it no thought and instantly named JP.

Poole has been putting in the work, and everyone in the organization can vouch for the same.

The Warriors are in Japan to play two preseason games against the Washington Wizards. It is nice to see the defending Champions go on the road internationally and still receive the amount of love they did.

Also Read: $14 million Anthony Edwards Pledges To Not Order Favorite Popeyes or McDonald’s

We’ll have to see whether JP can light up Saitama Super Arena the same way he lit up Chase Center.