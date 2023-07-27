15-Year-Old Ben Simmons Cooking Basketball League With ‘Less Dominant Hand’ Resurfaces Months After Shaquille O’Neal’s Diss on IG

It will be fair to say that former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons’ career has derailed in recent years. One of the most talented high school prospects of this generation, Simmons was highly athletic and would score for fun during his time at the Montverde Academy. Recently, Twitter user Doug Norris shared a highlights clip of Simmons from his time at high school, showcasing just why the 27-year-old was so highly regarded. This resurfacing of the video comes just days after LA Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal shared a sarcastic video “lauding” Simmons for his season highlights.

Simmons has been heavily ridiculed in recent months due to analysts and fans alike. The point guard played just 42 games last season after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury. The Australian was seen shooting and dunking just a day before a match he missed due to a back injury. A 3-time All-Star, Simmons’ attitude has been consistently questioned despite reports of the Australian struggling with his mental health.

Ben Simmons Highschool Video Resurfaces Amidst Consistent Criticism

Ben Simmons, the talented NBA player known for his incredible skills as a left-handed jump shooter and dribbler, recently made headlines when a video surfaced showcasing his abilities with his right hand. Simmons has been incredibly two-handed, right from his early days. He joined the NBA as the 1st pick of the 2016 draft but has failed to live up to the high expectations placed on him. The video showcases the Australian using his right hand for the majority of the plays.

Apart from incredible athleticism, dunking and close-range shooting, Simmons also shows a high basketball IQ. The clip includes a number of highlight passes that most fans know he is perfectly capable of.

The then youngster is also seen pulling off multiple impressive blocks in the video. Overall, Simmons looks utterly two-handed and can be seen effortlessly dribbling past his opponents. The video shows the point guard back when he was in 9th grade. He was a highly-rated prospect who was expected to light up the NBA.

However, since 2021, Simmons has shown consistent stagnation and has become a bit of a target for most analysts. This includes Shaquille O’Neal, who is also utterly disappointed with his ridiculous downfall over the past few years.

Ben Simmons Had Claimed Back Trouble Is the Reason Behind His Recent Troubles

Simmons has been carrying a back injury since the 2020-21 season. He was heavily criticized for his performances against the Atlanta Hawks and missed the entire 2021-22 season.

Speaking on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast in September 2022, Simmons claimed that his back troubles started with soreness, but quickly intensified in the days that followed. He played through pain during the Playoffs and has not looked the same player ever since.

The Australian averaged just 6.9 points per game in the limited games he played last season. He is still an elite defender, but a severe lack of offensive output means that Simmons needs a dramatic turnaround to salvage his still-promising career.