Is Ben Simmons Left Handed? ESPN Analyst Disagreed and Shared Otherwise With the Nets Star

Nets star Ben Simmons shoots with his left hand; However, multiple people in and around the NBA suggest otherwise

Ben Simmons should be excited for 19th October. After an entire season of missing NBA action, the 26-year-old Aussie would be raring to go, and to prove he’s still the All-Star he was. However, things would be easier said than done. If one has learned anything from watching these Brooklyn Nets over the past three years, it’s that drama seems to find a way to them.

One of the biggest woes Simmons had before he refused to step on the court was his shooting. Recently, we’ve seen Ben tell multiple people about his shooting, and how he intends to shoot more. However, the sights we’ve been seeing aren’t very encouraging.

In practice, Simmons put up a shot that bricked so badly that it ricocheted and came back to hit Kyrie Irving in the face. Then recently as well, we saw Simmons air-ball a shot at open practice.

Could his woes be attributed to his shooting hand?

Is Ben Simmons left-handed or right-handed?

For as long as Ben Simmons has been in the NBA, we’ve seen him put up shots with his left hand. Something about the motion of his shot always felt unnatural. Whenever Simmons made his way to the bucket, he’d always finish with his off-hand, i.e, his right hand. His touch with the right hand just seems softer, so he uses it for dunks, layups, floaters, and more.

When asked about it once, Simmons shared how he grew up with right hand as his dominant one, but his father asked him to shift to left for dribbling and shooting.

“I think I was supposed to be right-handed,” Ben said. “It’s all natural now.”

Could Ben’s shooting woes go away if he just switches back to his natural hand? If so, why doesn’t he try so.

Former Sixers teammate JJ Redick even mentioned the same on his podcast, The Old Man and The Three. He talked about both Ben Simmons and DeAndre Jordan and their jumpers.

“I’ve seen them shoot right-handed. It’s better form right-handed. They do everything else right-handed, I don’t understand why you’re shooting a basketball left-handed.”

Jalen Rose adds to the fact Simmons should be right-handed!

JJ Redick isn’t the only one who feels that way about Ben Simmons and his abilities. All the way back in 2018, Jalen Rose spoke on Get Up! and talked about how Simmons shooting with his left hand wasn’t the correct choice.

We have footage from warmups during the 2021 Playoffs, where Ben was shooting free throws with his right hand.

Doesn’t the stroke look much more natural? Hopefully, Ben Simmons considers everyone’s perspective and works on his shooting hand. It’s never too late to switch the same, and get better at his craft!