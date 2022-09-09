“170 dollars for Shaq Attaqs??”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Reeboks are out to rival Michael Jordan’s sneakers

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a champion for affordable shoes – the latest Reebok announcement is anything but affordable.

Reebok is bringing out a retro version of an iconic silhouette. The Shaq Attaqs, the other shoes by Reebok that people love, are coming back. The first, of course, is the Reebok Kamikazes, worn by Shawn Kemp.

Getting these back on the shelves is exciting to fans, considering they haven’t been out for a while. The last retro was almost a decade ago, so it made sense to bring them out now.

But Reebok has pulled a sneaky one on the fans of the shoe. They delivered a low blow by pricing them at $170.These shoes are now priced at the same level as Air Jordans, a shoe vastly more popular with the masses.

The masses dictate what they want, and this is not it. Shaq himself only wears custom loafers now, so getting these back without his backing is almost suicide.

It does look good on paper—the pump technology is fun and retro. But apart from that, it’s just a bulky shoe that hasn’t aged all that well.

Shaquille O’Neal needs to come out and speak about these shoes – did he approve of the $170 price tag?

The Shaq brand has always been affordable shoes for growing kids and the needy. He’s publicly said that he launched this brand because a mom told him she could not afford his shoes.

The Reebok deal surely paid him more money, but he was also priced out of being accessible to the masses. He made the move out, probably for this very reason.

So reintroducing one of his most iconic sneakers from his time as Reebok for the price of a fancy dinner in New York seems counter-intuitive.

Even big-name players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard sell their shoes for less than $170.Retro shoes are great and everything, but for outdated tech? Not a chance.

Reebok Pumps were fun in 2015, with the Insta Fury Pump being a wacky alternative to mainstream shoes. However, 7 years later and many updates to other shoe brands later, no one is willing to pay $170 for a technology that was used 30 years ago.

They’ll never see a blacktop or hardwood in their lives. They are strictly for display or casual wear shoes, and frankly, $170 is too much!

