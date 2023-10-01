18 Days Before LeBron James Eliminated Jayson Tatum and Celtics in Game 7, Cavs’ Tyronn Lue ‘Proudly’ Talked About His Little Cousin

Players in the NBA being related to each other is more common than many would expect. In just the 2023 NBA draft, twins Amen and Ausar Thompson were selected with the fourth and fifth picks respectively. While Tyronn Lue and Jayson Tatum can’t relate to the two rookies completely, they are also related to each other. In fact, they are cousins. Tyronn Lue revealed as much, during his time as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Locked in a series against the Boston Celtics, Lue even complimented the then-rookie for his success, just 18 days of Game 7 of the steamy clash.

Tatum was drafted by the Boston Celtics at third overall. Given his successful college career with Duke, fans expected him to be very good, just not in the short term. Yet, with both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward out with injuries, it was Tatum who led the team to the Conference Finals, even taking LeBron James’s side to seven games.

Tyronn Lue couldn’t help but praise his ‘little’ Jayson Tatum

Even as Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers faced them in the Conference Finals against Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics side, he couldn’t help but dote on his cousin. As he revealed, not only did he call him ‘little Jay’, but watching him play on such a big right before his eyes was ‘crazy’. The following is what Lue said to ESPN.

“Just seeing Little Jay when he was 6 or 7 years old and now to who he is today is crazy. Seeing the player he’s become, we knew he was going to be good, but now he’s at a whole new level.”

It’s only natural to be conflicted between your family’s success and your own. Understandably not wishing to stay on the subject for too long, Lue went right back to complimenting his cousin.

“He’s not scared, he’s not afraid and he’s always been that type of kid,” Lue said. “He wants these type of moments and he’s taking advantage of it. With Kyrie (Irving) and Gordon (Hayward) going down and him having a chance to play the minutes he’s been playing, starting and playing in the playoffs the way he has, he’s taken full advantage of it. But he’s never been scared, he’s never been afraid of the big moment. You can see that…”

Lue then revealed that Tatum reminded him of when Paul Pierce came into the game. Drawing similarities like being able to get to the free-throw line, great footwork, and never getting sped up offensively the then-Cavs’ coach called him a great player.

Despite all his talent, however, Jayson couldn’t quite guide the Celtics over the Cavaliers. However, even as they lost in Game Seven the then-rookie could stand proud of his performance in the series. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have a poster dunk on James either.

It’s likely that the star often watches this highlight back to this day. Admittedly, if he does, it is very hard to blame him.

Other relatives seen in the NBA

NBA has seen several pairings coming from the same family. Stephen Curry and Seth Curry are the two of the most famous active cousins in the NBA. Additionally, a former teammate of Steph’s, Damion Lee, is also their brother-in-law, as the now-Suns guard married their sister, Sydel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has two brothers in the NBA already, Thanasis and Kostas. Alex, the youngest of them all, is also looking to get into the league, with many scouts being interested in his ceiling at the moment.

Aside from them, there are the Gasol brothers (Pau and Marc) and the Lopez brothers (Robin, and Brook) as well.