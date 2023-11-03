“LeBron James Dedicated This Season to Bronny James!”: Kendrick Perkins Explains Lakers Star’s ‘Purpose’ in 21st Season

The pre-season talk about the Los Angeles Lakers has been dominated by speculations about LeBron James‘ performance coming into the 21st season of his career. Most analysts and talking heads had predicted a limited output from the King, at least in the regular season, highlighting the importance of Anthony Davis finally assuming a leadership role in the team. However, LeBron seems to be determined to prove the naysayers wrong after his incredible 35-12-5 performance against the Los Angeles Clippers that led the Lakers to a 130-125 win in Overtime.

Perhaps, the most defining moment in the game was King James slamming a dunk from an alley-oop from Austin Reaves with a little over two minutes left in OT. The dunk would take the LA side’s lead to five points swaying the needle of the game significantly in their favor. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst and former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was recently asked on NBA Today whether such a dominant performance from James was sustainable throughout the season.

Big Perk claimed that it most definitely was and laid out the reasons as well for such a claim. “We know that LeBron James, he’s striving for greatness. Yes, he want to win another Championship…we understand that. But before the season LeBron James dedicated this season to who? Bronny James!” Perkins said.

“So he’s out there playing with a different type of motivation and a different type of spirit. When your son and your child goes through something like Bronny did, all of a sudden that impacts you. And I see LeBron playing with a different passion,” he added. The former Bolton Celtics star pointed out that LeBron was trying to set a precedent for his son Bronny of defeating physical limitations and flourishing anyway.

Earlier this year, Bronny had to be hospitalized for a heart condition. While fans were very concerned about his health initially, after he returned home healthy, they were also worried that this might severely impact his basketball aspirations in the near future. However, Perk believes that LeBron is on a mission to prove to Bronny that one can always rise above physical constraints to strive for greatness.

LeBron James has still a lot to give to the NBA

After the Lakers’ loss in the Western Conference Finals earlier this year, LeBron James had floated the idea of retiring from basketball. However, he soon confirmed that he isn’t going anywhere, at least till he gets a chance play with Bronny in the league. The King seems to have got off to a good start early on in the season with a 35-point game against his LA rivals.

Additionally, The USA Print reported just before the season started that LBJ is inspired by his children ahead of his 21st season. “I have a lot of gas left in the tank,” James had said, while talking about his future in the NBA. Only time will tell if James would be able to sustain his form, like Perkins has predicted.