“Yo Jalen Brunson Hit Me On Facegram”: Josh Hart Clowns On Tom Thibodeau For His Hilarious Comments Regarding Social Media

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hart is one of the most active NBA players on social media. Hence he couldn’t fathom the fact that Tom Thibodeau used the word “Facegram” while referring to social media after the ultimate game of the regular season. Reacting to this, Hart failed to show his head coach any mercy when trolling the 66-year-old for his comments regarding Jalen Brunson being locked in for the postseason.

Advertisement

The New York Knicks had everything going in their favor today. Apart from defeating the Chicago Bulls in an overtime thriller, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered also losses. These three outcomes resulted in the Knicks’ best finish in over 10 years – the 2nd seed in the East with a 50-32 record, per NBA.com.

Advertisement

Ahead of the postseason, Tom Thibodeau spoke about the seriousness in the camp after the contest against the Bulls. To explain just how locked-in Jalen Brunson has been, Thibodeau revealed that his star guard was completely off social media. However, getting confused between Instagram and Facebook, the head coach used the word “Facegram”.

“He doesn’t have Facegram or whatever you call it,” Thibodeau said.

Tom Thibodeau is 66 years old. One cannot blame him for not caring enough about social media and keeping track of the numerous apps. However, Josh Hart found his coach’s knowledge (or rather, lack thereof) regarding social media downright hilarious. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), Hart hilariously asked Brunson to reach out to him on “Facegram”.

“Yo @jalenbrunson1 hit me on FaceGram ✊”

Advertisement

It is clear that Josh Hart didn’t mean any kind of disrespect to either of the two – Jalen Brunson or Tom Thibodeau. The 29-year-old is simply known for indulging in harmless banter, and this was just another chapter in that book. Additionally, Brunson being teammates with Hart during their college days, before sharing the same locker room in the NBA, the All-Star is well aware of the fact that the latter is merely pulling his coach’s leg.

It is very common for Hart to troll his teammates, especially Brunson. Apart from social media, the two also host a podcast – “Roommates Show” – where they are constantly pulling each other’s leg.

To burst Tom Thibodeau’s bubble, Jalen Brunson still has both his accounts – X and Instagram – active. Maybe, by “doesn’t have the” app, Thibodeau implied that the 6ft 2” southpaw is just not using them at the moment to stay away from distractions.

The New York Knicks will have to wait for the play-in tournament matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat to conclude to learn which of the two will be their opponent for the first round in the playoff. Irrespective, it is safe to assume that Tom Thibodeau will have his boys well-prepared to face for either team.