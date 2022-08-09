198 lbs Michael Jordan’s reasoning for having ‘big biceps’ is the most MJ thing ever

Bulls legend Michael Jordan had perhaps the most off-brand, yet the most fitting reason behind his biceps

Michael Jordan. Really, at this point, we talk about this man so much, that it’s almost sickening to talk about just how great he is, whether it is his time in the NBA we’re referring to, or his career as a businessman.

Coming to the former here though, at this point every fan knows that at one point MJ decided to go from muscular to positively, water-spittingly jacked up, at 198 pounds. And almost everybody knows the popular explanation as to why- to be able to take the beating the Pistons gave him every time.

Now, while all of this does stand as true, there is a certain part of the truth that has been alarmingly missed out over the last few years. And frankly, this little segment may just be the most delicious part of this A1 Wagyu beef level story.

And so, without any further ado, let’s eat, shall we?

Michael Jordan decided to jack up his biceps, purely to intimidate his opponents… nothing else

When we say nothing else, we MEAN nothing else.

Don’t believe us? Well then, just take a gander at what Michael Jordan former trainer, Tim Grover had to say on the matter, as per ‘Men’s Health’.

“When I was training MJ, the Bulls’ strength coach asked why I had him doing bicep curls…

The theory was biceps were just for show and didn’t really make someone a better basketball player, and that was probably true. But we were going for that 0.0001 percent, which included the intimidation factor of his biggest, stronger, more dominant physique.

What’s the first thing you see on a basketball player when he takes off his warm-ups? Those arms. Details matter.”

It didn’t help his basketball, but it did help to intimidate his opponents.

Is there anything less Michael Jordan, and yet more MJ than this, on this planet?

We’d have a hard time believing so.

