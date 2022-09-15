Tim Hardaway once needed a time-out to get over how awestruck he was seeing Magic Johnson

2022 Hall of Inductee Tim Hardaway and his killer crossover had many an opponent on skates but he once froze after seeing Magic Johnson on the court.

Despite being only 6 feet tall, Hardaway and his “UTEP two-step” were feared commodities in league circles. The 5-time all-star was one of the best offensive guards of his era and was a cult icon.

Along with Hall of Famers Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, Hardaway formed the third piece in the iconic “Run TMC” trio. The trio and their fast-paced all-action basketball won over fans in the blink of an eye.

Hardaway averaged close to 18 points and 8 assists for his career cementing his status as an all-timer. Tim Hardaway’s legendary status was further elevated with the Miami Heat and the UTEP Miners retiring his #10 for his exemplary service to the respective teams.

Also read: Tim Hardaway finally gets his Hall of Fame selection and ‘Run TMC’ is now Run HOF

However, one forgets that even legends were once NBA fans. Playing against one’s icons is often touted to be one of the most incredible experiences ever by stars. Tim Hardaway was no different.

Hardaway’s moment of fanboy-ish charm came against arguably the greatest guard of all time. It was none other than Magic Johnson, who drew the awe of a young Hardaway.

Tim Hardaway couldn’t believe he was playing against Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson was no ordinary NBA star. The razzling-dazzling leader of “Showtime” was an icon who caught the league unawares with his incredible game.

Magic was the heart and soul of basketball in the 1980s. Johnson made basketball look fun and enjoyable and his inspiring story to the top also made him a cultural phenomenon.

This day in history (91) Tim Hardaway had 27pts/20asts/5stls in GM5 loss to the Lakers. Magic Johnson had 28/14/12 pic.twitter.com/IxdbZW8vrz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2017

Hardaway, a young guard growing up in the 1980s, was naturally a fanboy. In their first face-off in the NBA, the then Golden State Warriors star was left dumbstruck in awe for a short while.

Hardaway’s awestruck state was no secret too. Coach Don Nelson recognized that his young guard was lost in “Magic” and called a time-out.

“I hope you’re not in awe, watching him and not really playing” – Nelson’s words to Hardaway that still echo strongly with the guard.

“It took me a half just to realize that I’m playing against Magic!” describes Tim Hardaway in the first half of the match. It isn’t any normal day when you meet and face off against your idol for the first time.

Magic was Magic. You couldn’t escape his charm. Even if you are eventually headed to the Hall of Fame where Magic holds you in esteemed company.

Also read: “Tim Hardaway took ‘you miss a 100% of the shots you don’t take’ way too seriously!”: When the Run TMC star made 0-17 shots in 1991, but still came out with a win