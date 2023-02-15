“Best Quitter Since LeBron James”: NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant Receiving a Standing Ovation From Phoenix Fans

Feb 14, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns won the trade window when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Nets. Deemed one of the biggest trades during the season in recent history, the transfer of KD to Phoenix marked the start of a much more competitive west.

All of sudden the Western Conference is star-studded with some of the biggest names in the league right now. There is no denying the power shift that has happened, but East’s top teams still remain as relevant as ever.

Durant’s trade caused a flurry of reactions from the community. While most of the league was shocked by it, Phoenix fans were, understandably, ecstatic. Tonight, they finally got the opportunity to convey their appreciation for Kevin Durant but non-Suns fans tried to bring their energy down on Twitter.

Kevin Durant honored by Suns fans with Standing Ovation, NBA Twitter not impressed

Tonight, Durant was attending the Suns’ first home game since he was traded. Though Durant, who is still recovering from the MCL Sprain, did not suit up, Phoenix fans reacted as if he shot a game-winning buzzer-beater. The standing ovation for KD may have warmed his heart but fans on Twitter showed their dismay at these antics.

Twitter users were hell-bent on reminding Phoenix fans what happened between Durant and the Nets.

Incoming boos in about 2 months when Luka eliminates them again — DrShwazzy (@DrShwazz) February 15, 2023

He didnt even play😂, wow that’s crazy. Honestly wish people from mikes era got paid like the guys of today cause the guys back then deserved it, most top stars today don’t, play like half the games in a season and get fully guaranteed 40 50 million dollar contracts lol — La Flame (@mike_lepizzera) February 15, 2023

Yeah just wait until he turns 3 years into 2 first round sweeps and 0 WCF appearances like he did with the Nets — Lex McDeuce (@StartMcBride) February 15, 2023

Biggest quitter the league has seen since lebron — Nick (@nickflairny) February 15, 2023

Fraud gets a standing ovation from Suns crowd during first home game 👏 — Luxury⛈ (@OwnHimLuxury) February 15, 2023

KD’s presence will elevate the Suns’ level

The hate from the opposing fans apart, Kevin Durant is easily one of the most talented players in the league. What went down in Brooklyn was out of his hands. Durant had been eager to move to Phoenix since the off-season.

Now that the deal is done, the Suns’ fans are deservedly looking forward to an impressive postseason. The Slim Reaper matched with the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul is undeniably fear-inducing.

The problem still lies in the balance. Booker is used to being the star but with Durant on the active roster, he is not the top name on the team now. Hopefully, Booker is more dedicated to winning championships than caring about who gets the most attention.

