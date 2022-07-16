2 times NBA Finals MVP Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry eerily have the exact same resume during their 13th NBA season

In their 13th season in the league, Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant had similar individual and collective success with their respective teams.

Kobe Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers legend will always be regarded as one of the all-time greats, and fans can get agitated when we compare him to other superstars or claim that other superstars are better. That is what Kobe would have wanted: to inspire the next generation to be better than him.

Kobe represents a previous generation in which franchise loyalty was valued. While he still has a long way to go in his career, Curry is following in Kobe’s footsteps and could be the next 20-year player for one team.

Giannis, Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant are the only players to win an NBA championship without a top 75 all-time teammate 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kVl90rKmW9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 4, 2022

Curry is as important to Golden State as Kobe was to Los Angeles, if not more so. Curry, like Kobe 15 years ago, captured the youth. The two superstars have been role models to future generations displaying loyalty, dedication, and hard work.

Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry both found similar success in their 13th season in the NBA

Stephen Curry has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history. He is the all-time leader in three-point field goals in the NBA and has won two MVP awards.

Both are global icons, and Curry’s team will always be the Warriors. Curry has an advantage in that Golden State does not have a long history of success. The Los Angeles Lakers do. Curry is responsible for the majority of Golden State’s success.

The Warriors guard finally won his first Finals MVP award, after guiding Golden State to their fourth title under Steve Kerr. Curry had an instrumental 13th season in the NBA. The three-point legend won the All-star game MVP, Conference Finals MVP, and the Finals MVP becoming the first player to do so.

Kobe Bryant in Year 13 (2009):

🔸 ASG MVP, won 4th title and FMVP Steph Curry in Year 13 (2022):

🔸 ASG MVP, won 4th title and FMVP pic.twitter.com/lr3Crt8YeF — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 29, 2022

Kobe Bryant in In his 13th season, Kobe Bryant also won a championship and the Finals MVP award, as well as being named All-Star Game MVP. After winning historic rings in their 13th year in the league, Curry and Bryant etched their names in NBA history.

Bryant and Curry are selfless superstars who prioritize the team, inspiring great runs that result in NBA titles. Without another NBA top 75 teammate, the two guards have each won a championship. The two legends have achieved greatness throughout their careers and led their teams to glory, which is ultimately what matters for any player.

