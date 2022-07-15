Billionaire Michael Jordan splashed $145,000 on a luxury only meant for the rich

Michael Jordan is perhaps the NBA’s greatest player of all time, and he’s also the richest NBA player, past or present. He makes sure to spend his wealth in a grand way as well.

The Bulls legend built up his net worth well after his playing days. Although he was the highest-paid player in the league during his time, he made most of his money after his career was over.

From investing in the right businesses to owning the Charlotte Hornets, and of course, his Jordan brand which makes him about $150 million a year.

Jordan uses his money well too. He has a personal golf course which he spent a good deal of money on, and he’s a huge watch enthusiast, showing off a wide variety of big brands.

Recently, Jordan was seen wearing a very expensive watch from his favorite brand Urwerk. The crazy timepiece was inspired by Miami Vice and was worth $150,000.

However, that’s not the only Urwerk piece Jordan has in his collection.

Michael Jordan has another crazy expensive Urwerk watch to go along with his Miami Vice piece

Jordan’s interest in watches goes beyond Urwerk. Jordan has one of the most unique watch collections among athletes. Most sports players spot the Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex Daytona, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but Jordan chooses to go a different route.

He likes to find niche brands and pick out some of their most expensive pieces. For example, he owns many pieces from Ulysse Nardin, Richard Mille, and Roger Dubuis.

He also loves the brand Urwerk. Urwerk is a Swiss watchmaking brand based out of Genève, Zurich. Jordan’s bought custom pieces from the brand before. His last piece had his number 23 etched in gold Roman numerals.

Jordan owns the Urwerk UR-202 as well which has a price of $145,000 on the market. The design has a clean silver belt and follows Urwerk’s classic hand design.

