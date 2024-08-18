62-Year-Old Boxing Legend Julio Cesar Chavez Wants Floyd Mayweather in an Exhibition Fight

Boasting an impeccable 50-0 record, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather might be the “The Best Ever” to lace a par of gloves. And a fight with 3-division world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez (107-6-2) is still a fantasy match up that many would have wanted to see. Well, as it turns out, the 62-year-old legend recently teased the idea of an exhibition bout with Mayweather.

Hyping up the fandom for a potential exhibition match with th 47-year-old Mayweather, the veteran called for a scrap in Vegas in September despite being over 60!

Do note that while there have been several discussions between the two, the parties have never been able to come to an agreement.

So, although this post might be too good to be true, Cesar Chavez’s caption on IG had “Haytiro” in Spanish, meaning that there’s a fight!

But, will the promoters risk it and match the two at this point when both are well over their prime, especially given Chavez’s history of health complications?

Well, we will have to wait for more updates at this point. In the meantime, a closer look at both fighters’ resumes can help fans decide who would come out of top in their respective primes.

Chavez Sr vs Floyd Mayweather – A fantasy bout relieved through stats

With 50 wins and zero in the L column, Mayweather belongs to the elite club of boxing champions who retired undefeated. As a matter of fact, he secured 23 lineal title wins with wins over not one not two but 23 world champions to establish his legacy. And while many a great fighter choose to be humble in comparison to the great Muhammad Ali, Mayweather claims supremacy over the OG as well.

On top of that, ‘Money’ also has participated in five of the highest-grossing fights in the sport’s history including ‘The Fight of the Century’ against Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao, grossing almost half a billion!

On the other hand, there’s Chavez Sr. who is arguably one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time. According to Boxrec, he is ranked #17 in the P4P list which includes killers like Roberto Duran, Manny Pacquiao, and many more.

If that’s not enough, he defended his title a staggering 27 times where boxers now retire to escape with an unblemished record. Furthermore, at one point in his career, the Mexican champion was on a roll with an eighty-nine-match winning streak before he succumbed to his first career loss to Frankie Randall.

So yeah, he had a win streak that lasted longer than Mayweather’s entire career. Besides, Chavez’s spectacular KO of Floyd’s uncle, Roger Mayweather had further catapulted him to the annals of greatness.

So who do you think wins if the fight takes place in their prime?