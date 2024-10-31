WATCH: Conor McGregor Polishes Ground Game as He Awaits UFC Fight News

Conor McGregor pulling guillotine chokes, rear rear-naked chokes wasn’t certainly in anyone’s cards in 2024. However, as the calendar moves to November, ‘The Notorious’ was seen honing his grappling skills.

Despite the ugly fallout of his supposed UFC return – UFC 303 – it looks like the Dubliner is eyeing a massive return to the octagon and is steadily working on his ground game. So, who’s he preparing for?

At this point, everything is a speculation. But this is so in the dark that even speculations can’t escape its gravity.

Earlier this year, the UFC booked the fighter for a main event bout against TUF rival Michael Chandler. Everything was well and good until the Irishman pulled the rug from under the promotion’s legs, and called off the bout due to a broken pinky toe.

Naturally, the company was stranded with its main eventer ditching them at the last minute. Fortunately for Dana White & Co. Light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira rose to the situation and saved their skin.

This has left a bad aftertaste and Uncle Dana has confirmed they will consider McGregor’s return once he gives the green signal. Michael Chandler has also moved on and is now fighting Charles Oliveira on the same card as Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic in November.

So, with nobody for the Irishman to beef with, many challengers including Paddy Pimblett, Renato Moicano, Joaquin Buckley, etc called for a fight against the 36-year-old. But their prayers too, (yes, prayers) have gone in vain.

As of now, the fighter-turned-entrepreneur is waiting for a fight update from the promotion’s end while he teases his fans with occasional training footage.

As of now, nobody knows what’s next for the charismatic Irishman. Is it going to fight, is he going to box, is he just going to party?

What next for the ‘Mystic Mac’?

Earlier, this week, he responded to a video by WWE champion Cody Rhodes sipping d the Dubliner’s famous Proper 12 whiskey. Sharing his appreciation, McGregor teased a possible crossover to professional wrestling as he wrote, “See you soon.”

And now he has upped the ante even higher after DAZN Boxing shared a picture on Instagram with the fighter all gloved up sitting next to a boxing ring.

None of this is an indication of anything concrete, however, as mentioned above. Right now, McGregor still has two fights left in his UFC contract and there are three fights he would like to take- Michael Chandler, with whom he has been playing cat and mouse for 2 years now.

Then there’s Nate Diaz, with whom he’s tied with a 1-1 score. Then there’s the man who kind of sent him packing for 2 years straight- Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, who has compared his relationship to the Irishman with the one Family Guy’s Peter Griffin has with the Chicken!