“Klay Thompson’s Lessons Are Paying Off for Manny Pacquiao!”: Eight-division World Champion Drills Buzzer Beater 3 to Secure Win

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao secures a 110-107 win for the South Executives team in MBPL, thanks to Klay Thompson

Being good at a sport is not an easy task. It requires hard work, dedication, and the will to be the best. Manny Pacquiao is a living embodiment of the same. The former professional boxer is regarded as one of the best to ever do it.

Manny won 12 different titles in eight different weight divisions. He played 72 matches in his decorated boxing career, and only lost eight of them in total. A lot of his boxing styles are credited thanks to basketball.

Growing up, Pacquiao was a huge Michael Jordan fan. He made his Philipines Basketball Association debut in 2014. Even though his shot is quite unorthodox, it does the job, and that’s all that matters. He founded Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League in 2017, and played ten odd games, before retiring as a player.

Manny Pacquiao flaunts his shooting training from Klay Thompson

Last summer, we saw Klay Thompson hit the Wild Card gym, where he got boxing lessons from the legend himself. It was a barter trade, as Klay Thompson would also go on to give Pacquiao shooting tips soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

We even heard Klay give advice to Manny about his kicks while playing basketball. Turns out, according to Klay, Anta kicks would help him ‘shoot better than Steph Curry’.

Well, I guess his shooting tips and tricks did seem to work. During the MBPL All-Star event, there was also a celebrity game. The game was tied at 107 apiece when Manny put up a clutch three-pointer, which he drilled. He led his side, the South Executives, to a 110-107 win over their Northern counterparts.

Manny Pacquiao got the strap 😂pic.twitter.com/iqiSSAaaBW — Overtime (@overtime) October 3, 2022

Klay Thompson might see this clip and actually consider leaving a life at sea, and becoming a coach in the future.