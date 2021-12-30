“Take your yellow jerseys back to Los Angeles”: Ja Morant instructs fans of LeBron James and co to turn around and hold the L after the Grizzlies’ 5-point win yesterday

Ja Morant capped off a 41 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists outing with an amazing troll job on Lakers fans in the postgame presser.

The Lakers blew yet another close game down the stretch with Russell Westbrook making more bone-headed plays. The 9-time All-Star rose up for what seemed to be a go-ahead dunk with around 2 minutes left. However, he couldn’t quite finish the move, getting rim-blocked.

This allowed Ja to earn a defensive foul and stop the Lakers’ momentum, built by one LeBron James. LeBron himself has been averaging Playoff LeBron stats over the past month, but the Lakers are still hanging on for dear life.

There seems to be no end to the turmoil for Lakers Nation in sight, any time soon. They need to swing trades, and they needed those trades done. Primarily, they need 3-point shooting, which means they’d pursue players like Eric Gordon and Gary Trent Jr.

Talen Horton-Tucker has been essentially the very worst player in the NBA by a good distance recently. They need his torrid minutes off their rotation, as do they need DeAndre Jordan’s minutes off.

Also Read – Myles Turner out here playing Darth Vader! Pacers star center hypes up fans by pulling off Star Wars cosplay on Star Wars Night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Obviously they need to pick up their act a lot – on both ends of the floor. The team simply doesn’t seem to have what it takes to win NBA games on a consistent basis.

“Take your yellow, gold jerseys back to LA”: Ja Morant trolls Lakers fans after Grizzlies’ 5-point win

The LeBron James-at-center experiment worked well in their game against the Rockets, who were relatively undersized. But against Steven Adams, who’s by far the NBA’s strongest man, this lineup was bullied into submission.

And following the bullying, Ja Morant took to the press to aim more potshots at the Purple-and-Gold brigage. Or Yellow-and-Gold, as he likes to call them.

Ja Morant on last night’s win over the Lakers: “Even better to send all those yellow, gold, whatever color jerseys you wanna call, home sad. You can take that back to LA.” (via @memgrizz)pic.twitter.com/yg9Zay65B5 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 30, 2021

Also Read – LeBron James and the Lakers have the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA! Is a total LA collapse imminent and will the NBA’s newest Big 3 miss the playoffs?

You hear that, Grizzlies fans? Your newest MVP candidate and perhaps the most talented, hard-working player in franchise history is throwing the gauntlet down to the big markets. And it’s a real pleasure to see.