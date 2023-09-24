Amidst His ‘$50000 Lesson’, Giannis Antetokounmpo Campaigns for His 51 Y/o Trainer to Get a 10-Day, Following an Impressive Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently revealed his desire to train with Hakeem Olajuwon ahead of the 2023-24 season. Despite the outburst caused by Gilbert Arenas, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar went ahead with his decision to grasp the knowledge that The Dream had to offer. During their training session, Vin Baker, the 51-year-old assistant coach for the Bucks, surprised everyone with an unexpected dunk.

Gilbert Arenas didn’t mince his words after Giannis Antetokounmpo announced his wish to train with Hakeem Olajuwon. Going on a passionate rant on an episode of his No Chill podcast, Agent Zero highlighted the fact that the Houston Rockets legend outrageously charged $50,000 per week for his classes. According to Arenas, all of Hakeem’s moves were only lethal in the 1990s and the players today wouldn’t benefit from his training.

Vin Baker’s dunk leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo rallying for a 10-day contract

During the training session with Hakeem Olajuwon, Giannis Antetokounmpo was accompanied by Vin Baker. While doing some post moves, Milwaukee’s 51-year-old assistant coach shocked everyone with a dunk that almost brought the entire rim down.

Giannis posted a clip of the incident on his social media. The Greek Freak also jokingly claimed that Baker was still good enough to receive a 10-day contract in the NBA.

“Give my guy Vin a 10day old man still got it 🤎🙏🏽😂!!”

Khris Middleton was among the many who commented on Antetokounmpo’s post. The 6ft 7” swingman hilariously stated that Baker would require some ice-packs following the dunk. Middleton commented:

Get him some ice 😂😂

Long before Baker was the assistant coach for the Wisconsin side, the 6ft 11″ big man had a respectable career in the NBA. Playing for 13 years in the league, Vinnie averaged 15 points and 7.4 rebounds. Apart from being a four-time All-Star, Baker even received two All-NBA selections.

How can Giannis benefit from Hakeem?

When Giannis declared his plans to train alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, there were several pundits who claimed that the Greek superstar required improvements in his long-range shooting rather than his game down in the post. Stephen A. Smith was one of the many who stated that the two-time Most Valuable Player should spend his off-season working on his jump shot.

However, grasping knowledge from an all-time great like Olajuwon can only be beneficial. The 2021 NBA Champion could polish a variety of skills – midrange, footwork, and post-up – that have not been his strongest suit.