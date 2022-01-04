“Michael Jordan stays GOATed”: Bulls legend ranked no. 1 in Forbes’ list of richest sportspersons on the planet, Lionel Messi currently 8th

Michael Jordan was named the richest athlete in the world for 2022, ahead of PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Golf icon Tiger Woods.

The former Chicago Bulls player is widely acknowledged as the greatest player to grace a basketball court and has spent 15 seasons in the NBA. Michael Jordan is a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA MVP, and a ten-time NBA scoring champion.

Jordan is one of the most marketable sportspersons in the world and has signed lucrative deals with top brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Gatorade, and Chevrolet. Michael Jordan released a signature shoe brand with Nike called Air Jordan and became the first basketball player to reach billionaire status.

Michael Jordan is the chairperson for the Charlotte Hornets and is the first African-American to become a majority shareholder in the NBA. Jordan is worth a whopping 2.2 billion USD and stands as the richest athlete in the world as per Forbes ranking.

Michael Jordan ranks first in Forbes’ richest athletes in the world, ahead of Wrestling Tycoon Vince McMahon and PSG football star Lionel Messi

Wealthy Gorilla combined data from Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth to determine the top 30 athletes, past and present, using their net worth estimates. According to the publication, the former Chicago Bulls legend holds a jaw-dropping net worth of 2.2 billion USD and ranks top of the list.

Jordan’s popularity had a huge impact on the sport and when the former All-star guard used to play the Bulls used to consistently sell out stadium tickets and this resulted in Michael setting records in player salaries as he began to sign annual contracts in excess of 30 million USD.

Michael Jordan sits first on the list released by Wealthy Gorilla ahead of WWE Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and former Tennis and Ice Hockey player Ion Tiriac who complete the top three. Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, Magic Johnson, and Michael Schumacher are some of the notable big names which make up the top 10.

Jordan is the first basketball player to become a billionaire due to his majority ownership in the Charlotte Hornets and also lucrative deals with Nike and Gatorade.

Air Jordan has been a huge part of Jordan’s success in the sneaker industry and is still one of the highest-grossing deals in the sports world. MJ is followed by fellow basketball players such as Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Vinnie Johnson, and Grant Hill.

Jordan’s status in the game and his achievements have fueled his marketability and net worth as the former NBA champion is still a highly endorsed name and is one of the best businessmen in sports.