$200 million-worth Kevin Durant uses emphatic Chet Holmgren night to advertise the all new KD 15s

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hypes up Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren after seeing his choice of sneakers during first game for the franchise

Many may have already forgotten this but, until about 6 months before the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren was the one who was projected to go first overall.

We will admit, a lot of it was simply due to the pure, unadulterated hype he was receiving from fans. But then again, why wouldn’t he get all of that and more, after what he did to Stephen Curry.

Due to his moves, and the kind of player he has the potential to be, many have called him the next Kevin Durant. And, while we will say that it is a bit unfair to both players to make that claim, it appears that Holmgren may not have that comparison after all, since he did wear his shoes during his first Thunder game.

This is something Kevin Durant couldn’t help but react to on Twitter. And well, you’re going to want to see what he had to say.

Also Read: Why the “$329,000” Ferrari 458 Italia was Kobe Bryant’s favorite

Kevin Durant compliments Chet Holmgren’s choice in footwear after seeing him wear the KD 15s during his first Thunder game

Chet Holmgren played against the Jazz, recording an impressive 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and a Summer League record, 6 blocks. He also shot 7 of 9 (77.8%) from the field, and more importantly, 4 of 6 (66.7%) from beyond the arc. Overall, he and Josh Giddey led their team to a 98-77 victory.

So far, it has seemed like all the hype he had coming into the draft was more than justified, something which often catches the attention of NBA stars. And, it appears that this display and his shoe game clearly caught Kevin Durant’s

Take a look at the tweet below.

I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren https://t.co/sQrgDpPCU0 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2022

Is a trade to the Thunder incoming?

Jokes aside, Chet still has a lot to prove. But, with all the flashes he is already showing, we couldn’t be more excited for his future.

Also Read: “252 lbs” Charles Barkley was roasted while getting compared to Zion Williamson’s shooting form