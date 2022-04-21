“2018 LeBron James was terminating s*#&!!!”: How the King ended the Celtics’ 37-0 when 2-0 up in a playoff series

LeBron James holds the feat of leading the one team to have beaten the Celtics when they are up 2-0. Remarkable is an understatement.

The King might not be a part of the playoffs this time around and yet, his achievements set the standard. His name is included in virtually every conversation, and today it is another round of Looking at his wonders.

This time our focus shifts to the brilliant first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics are the powerhouse of the east. They have 17 banners hanging and are always looking to add another one.

Naturally, their playoff record is nothing short of astonishing. However, there comes a player every once in a while that changes the landscape. That player can overturn the odds no matter much it favors the other side.

LeBron James beat the best defensive team, the Celtics, singlehandedly!

Seeing Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets struggle against this team puts things into perspective. LeBron beat this same team, with a prime Al Horford in 2018.

The Celtics are the no.1 defense in the league right now and they were the no.1 back in 2018 too. LeBron’s obliteration of that team only shows how good he was during that insane playoff run in 2018.

The Celtics were an insane 37-0 when they led a series 2-0. In 2018, the conference finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics was the first instance where they lost a series from 2-0 up.

In that series, LeBron put up an unconscious average of 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. While also averaging a block and a steal every game.

The Cs are now 40-1 when up 2-0. The question in everyone’s mind is can Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets make that 40-2? We have to wait and see.

After seeing how KD is playing against the #1 Defense Celtics in 2022 It makes me appreciate what LeBron did against the #1 Defense Celtics in 2018 a bit more

