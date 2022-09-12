$60 million Slovenian star chastizes Gilbert Arenas for clinging to “stay relevant” with Giannis Antetokounmpo comments

Gilbert Arenas has been talking and recently, $60 million Bulls star, Goran Dragic threw some much-warranted shade for those unruly comments.

It has been a long ongoing tradition, where players from the past, who have experienced minimal success, set out to criticize NBA champions of today!

The current generation of NBA players is undeniably and unquestionably superior to the older generations. This statement holds true, especially with regard to skill, durability, and technique.

Goran Dragic is one of them. Dragic, who has amassed a sum of above 100 Million, has had a say about these scenarios. The Slovenian star was not at all thrilled about Gilbert’s comments.

Although a handful of players have been a part of the active revolution that involved honing your craft in terms of skill, only a few can place themselves in said conversations with the stars of today.

This includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, Reggie Miller, and Ray Allen.

When these legends speak, players today, perceive it as constructive criticism, as these are the stars of yesterday, who have transfigured the game. They have had a profound impact on the way basketball is played today.

When certain others speak, they tend to come off to sound superior. Granted they were skilled in their own right, however, not once did they utilize their trade to achieve acclaimed success.

Gilbert Arenas provides a hysterical statement on Giannis Antetekounmpo. Given a harsh taste of reality, from former NBA ‘All-Star’ Goran Dragic.

Gilbert Arenas has for a long period of time, been an outspoken and forthright character. His opinions, although, have landed him in hot water from time to time.

His comments this time are far too outlandish, to put it mildly. The former three-time NBA ‘All-Star’ had made some ignorant and obtuse comments, headed at the way of NBA champion, Giannis Antetekounmpo.

Arenas stated-

“Media tries to shorten the gap.”Oh he’s the best player in the league”. Not even close. He doesn’t understand basketball yet.”

Coming to the aid of the ‘Greek Freak’, was fellow European star Dragic, who made his feelings clear, in response to Arenas.

“Giannis is MVP. Gilbert Arenas, I don’t know, was he ever MVP? I don’t think so, so I think he can talk about Giannis. Giannis won a championship, MVP, DPOY. Sometimes when they retire, [they] want to be relevant and sometimes you come out in the media. It is what it is.”

Do you think Dragic is right?

