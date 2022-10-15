225 lbs Anthony Edwards Admits James Harden Being Inspiration Behind Weight Gain

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards cites James Harden as his inspiration to pack some muscle, especially on his arms.

One of the most skilled guards in the modern era of basketball, James Harden, is a former MVP and a three-time scoring champion. The former Rockets superstar has a unique style of play, whether it be his ball-handling, step-back shot, or ability to finish at the rim.

If his recent pictures on social media are anything to go by, Harden looks in great shape. The Beard has been toiling hard in the gym during the current off-season. This a positive sign for the Sixers fans, given the 33-year-old’s struggles on the hardwood off-late.

James Harden been in the gym this offseason 😤🔥 (via @p3sportscience) pic.twitter.com/KNN9TsuxCB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2022

While Harden’s recent body transformation has left everyone spellbound, T-Wolves guard Anthony Edwards was always in awe of The Beard’s physique. Recently, the Ant-Man, who has been packing some pounds off late, expressed his wish to have the same size of arms as the Sixers guard.

Edwards reveals the reason behind putting on more weight, expressing his wish to have the same physicality as Harden.

“I think when I saw James Harden, his arms pretty cut up”: Anthony Edwards on his inspiration to gain weight.

Standing at 6ft 4′ and weighing 225lbs, Edwards cannot be pushed around on the court. The former Georgia player is a well-rounded player who can shoot the ball, finish at the rim, and defend. The Wolves guard has shown us glimpses of a young Michael Jordan.

Surprisingly, it isn’t MJ but Harden from whom Edwards aspires to be like when it comes to his physicality, having the following to say.

Anthony Edwards on when he decided to put on more weight:

“I think when I saw James, James Harden, finally. I didn’t play him my first year and I saw him and he was big as hell. I’m talking about his arms. His arms pretty cut up. I was like I’m trying to get a little definition.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 14, 2022

Coming off an impressive season, Edwards aims to be an All-Star starter entering his 3rd NBA season.

Anthony Edwards plans to give up Popeyes and Mcdonald’s this season.

Though this may not sound like a surprising sacrifice for any pro athlete, such isn’t the case with Edwards. The 21-year-old is a regular consumer of fast food. So much so that he even carries his takeaways to press conferences.

Anthony Edwards said he didn’t eat any fried foods Monday-Thursday this offseason — and said he’s not going to have any fried foods during the season. I asked about Popeyes. He said not even Popeyes — and definitely won’t be ordering McDonalds at press conferences anymore. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

However, this isn’t the case anymore, with the Wolves guard aiming to be in his best shape for the upcoming season. Hoping to make the All-Defensive Team this year, Edwards has packed on 10-pounds of muscle too.

Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: “For sure attacking the rim. It makes my three ball a lot easier. It makes everything a lot easier. Defense, people can’t just bully me no more. It makes me feel a lot better.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

While Edwards may already have His Airness’ skill set, he now aims to imbibe the Bulls legend’s discipline.

