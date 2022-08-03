Basketball

“I want to be an All-Star Starter”: Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season

"I want to be an All-Star Starter": Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
6'6" Kobe Bryant couldn't stop laughing after hitting massive shot right in Paul George's face
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I want to be an All-Star Starter": Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season
“I want to be an All-Star Starter”: Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sets forth his expectations as he enters his 3rd season in…