“I want to be an All-Star Starter”: Anthony Edwards reveals his expectations heading into 3rd season

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sets forth his expectations as he enters his 3rd season in the league.

Anthony Edwards is one confident player, never hesitating to voice his desires or abilities. Nonetheless, one cannot deny that the T-Wolves guard can ball and possesses a skill set, given his comparisons to Bulls legend Michael Jordan, something the Ant-Man enjoys.

1st pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was selected by the Timberwolves. While he did have a slow start to his campaign, the 6″4′ guard’s poster dunk on the 6″9′ Yuta Watanabe brought him into the limelight, after which there was no looking back, as he finished as the runner-up for the ROTY award.

While many believed Edwards deserved the accolade over LaMelo Ball, who missed 21-games that season. However, the Ant-Man wasn’t bitter about it, expressing how he aspired to be MVP over ROTY. In his following sophomore year in the league, the T-Wolves guard would showcase his elite scoring ability.

In a recent interview with Complex, Edwards was at his candid best, setting forth his expectations as he enters his 3rd year in the league.

Anthony Edwards reveals his 3rd season expectations.

Currently enjoying his off-season, Edwards made his debut on the big screen, playing arch nemesis in the movie titled Hustle. Recently, the 20-year-old appeared in a Sprite commercial with Trae Young. Nevertheless, the Wolves guard is locked-in, looking to make an impact in the upcoming season.

In his 2nd year, the Ant-Man averaged 21.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, and 1.5 SPG, shooting 44.1% from the field. Edwards would also make his postseason debut this year, upping his game by several notches, averaging 25.2 PPG, which included 40.4% shooting from the 3-point line.

Unfortunately, the Timberwolves would suffer a first-round elimination against the Grizzlies. With the off-season in full swing, Edwards has already expressed his expectations going into the 2022-23 season.

“I want to be an All-Star Starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs.”

When asked if he saw himself as the new face of the NBA as the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant are in the later stages of their careers, Edwards replied the following.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent. Sure, I mean, it comes with time, and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things, and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top.

The Ant-Man believes he could be in the best player conversation after the upcoming 2022-23 season. With three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert coming on board, the T-Wolves have an All-Star lineup, looking to make a deep playoff run, to say the least.

