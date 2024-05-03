UFC Champ Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana Unfollow Each Other Amidst Relationship Speculation

While Alex Pereira is known to make quick decisions in his career, a possible romantic link-up with fellow Brazilian FC strawweight contender Polyana Vianawas is the last thing anybody expected in 2024. Unfortunately, as it turns out, that alleged budding relationship has come to a dead end. How do we know?

Well, since both fighters unfollowed each other on social media, it’s a safe assumption. Earlier, the internet had gone up in a blaze after the light heavyweight champ was seen with Viana, together draped in black, posing for a picture. Soon after the fandom erupted with relationship rumors spreading amok.

However, in a terrible turn of events, it looks like the two have agreed to leave things as they are, unfollowing each other on social media. The Sportsorbit came out with a quick IG post, breaking the news to the fans. But if you weren’t even aware that the two were together, scroll down to go a little back in time.

Dating rumors had spread wide after the strawweight posted an Instagram story of them together in black. In fact, the photo had surfaced on the internet days after Pereira defended his belt, flatlining the challenger Jamahal Hill in the first round of the championship bout at UFC 300.

Soon after the photo went viral on the internet, the fandom went abuzz, speculating possible dating rumors despite the fighters never confirming anything officially.

Furthermore, the two were seen together on multiple occasions, even being together for training sessions in the gym. Sadly enough, merely weeks after their dating rumors popped up, the two seem to have put a full stop to it all.

But it would appear, amidst the heartbreak rumors, ‘Poatan’ seems to have had fun and games with taking down Daniel Cormier, breaking the internet in the process.

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira takes down the UFC legend in a hallway tussle

Contrary to popular belief, Pereira just made a statement when he took down former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier in UFC 301’s hallway. Renowned as a striker with a solid kickboxing background after conquering both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions in GLORY, Pereira went against the grain, announcing his desire to move up to heavyweight.

But this move, made several questions ring. Can the striker handle the heavyweight division, especially against top dogs like Tom Aspinall and the likes of Jon Jones, handling their grappling game? Well, there you go, we have an answer to that. In a hilarious video, Pereira proved that he indeed has a BJJ back belt, taking down Cormier while the Louisiana native was holding onto the Brazilian in an effort to stuff the takedown.

In the end, he was successful and the security personnel had to jump in to get the champ off of DC.