“24 And 9 Gone”: Josh Hart Reminds NBA Fans About The Knicks Missing Julius Randle Against The 76ers

Given the New York Knicks‘ exceptional finish to the regular season and stellar start in the playoffs, it’s hard to fathom that they aren’t operating at full strength. But before Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran Josh Hart reminded everyone that they weren’t only missing a player, they’ve been playing without their second-best player, star Julius Randle, who has been MIA since January due to a shoulder injury.

During a pre-game interview on Thursday, Hart was asked whether Randle has been in touch with the team and sharing his insight and observations. He responded with an affirmative and also highlighted how big of a miss the forward is for the Knicks,

“You got an All-Star who’s [averaging] 24 [points] and nine [rebounds], and five [assists] or whatever it is. So that playmaking, shot-making is something that we are missing. It’s funny, when people talk about us they somehow forget the big void that we have of 24 and 9 gone. It’s not like he’s out there with us at 70% or 80%, he’s not out there. So that’s a big void that we knew was going to be hard to fill.”

As Hart aptly pointed out, Randle was having an incredible season and had started all 46 games before suffering a devastating shoulder injury against the Miami Heat in late January.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Randle was cleared for full contact sessions only a month later but reaggravated his injury, which extended his absence. He eventually underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in early April, dealing a massive blow to the Knicks odds of a deep playoff run.

New York coped well with the loss of their All-Star-caliber player as they went 21-15 in his absence in the regular season and claimed the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, Randle’s return would’ve provided a huge boost to New York’s odds of ending their 24-year wait for a Conference Finals appearance.

Was Josh Hart’s comment a dig at Joel Embiid and the 76ers?

Josh Hart’s comment that the Knicks did not even have Julius Randle at ‘70% or 80%’ was seemingly a sly dig at 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP has reportedly not fully recovered from the meniscus injury that forced him to miss 29 straight games during the regular season. He has been listed as questionable on the 76ers’ injury report before all six playoff games against the Knicks but is yet to miss one. He has also been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a medical condition that causes weakness or paralysis of facial muscles.

Despite Embiid’s injury issues, the superstar center has been on the court and making a massive difference, while the Knicks have been forced to figure out a way to contend and win without Randle. Hart’s comments were seemingly alluding to the same. While they’ve not struggled without their All-Star forward, they would’ve preferred to have him on the court.

Nevertheless, the New York Knicks have advanced to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs and will face the Indiana Pacers to compete for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.