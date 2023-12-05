Lakers Fans Dig Up Videos of LeBron James Cooking Ime Udoka on the Court Following Nasty Argument

LeBron James and Ime Udoka got in a tussle during the recent clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. During the final period of the contest, the Lakers star walked over to the Rockets bench and exchanged a few words with the 46-year-old coach. The referee present contained the situation by awarding technical fouls to both parties involved.

Days after the incident took place, a social media user posted a video that revealed the conversation that took place between the two. Putting an end to all the speculations made by every basketball enthusiast, the tweet disclosed that Udoka and James tossed around a few cusses at each other.

Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man.”

LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool.”

Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something.”

As their verbal altercation was the hot topic of discussion for the past few days, an X (Formerly Twitter) user, ‘Lakers Vino‘, compiled a mixtape of King James cooking up Udoka on the court. Clearly, during Ime’s playing days, LBJ did get the better of their matchup.

The tweet read:

Bron vs. Ime Udoka So much for a “soft ass b*tch” huh?

Ime Udoka calls out LeBron James and co. for not being physical

Much like the basketball contest that preceded it, the postgame interview was quite the entertaining one. While LeBron James hilariously gave out a sarcastic answer regarding his altercation with Ime Udoka, the latter was fuming during his interview.

Ime Udoka was taking shots at Darvin Ham’s boys following the Rockets’ 10-point loss. The head coach didn’t mince his words when he said that the Lakers were “not known for physicality or punking people”.

“We want to guard straight up and to kind of get punked by a team not known for physicality or punking people, is not a good sign,” Udoka said.

This wasn’t the first Lakers-Rockets matchup of the season. The two teams met each other for the third time this past Saturday. So far, the Lakers are leading the regular season series 2-1. The fourth and final matchup for this campaign will be played on January 29th, 2024.