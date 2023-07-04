27 Years After Being ‘Offended’ By Penny Hardaway’s $6,655,000, Shaquille O’Neal Praises His Former Teammate: “All Time Bruh”

Whichever team Shaquille O’Neal has been a part of early on in his career, he has always tried to push for a dominant position. According to Shaq, he needed to be the leader of the team to bring any success to the franchise. This was a significant reason for his fall out with the Orlando Magic management and, later on, with the Lakers’ front office. One of Shaq’s biggest grudges at the time was Penny Hardaway earning $6,655,000 in 1996-97 at Orlando and him not getting his due for putting in the work for the team. Therefore, when Jerry West reached out to him with an unprecedented $120,000.000 contract, he could not resist the offer. In hindsight, Shaq has expressed regret for fighting with Hardaway for petty reasons. 27 years after his rift with Hardaway, the Big Fella recently decided to show some love for his former teammate.

Shaq felt gravely insulted by the Magic management for offering Penny Hardaway a $6,655,000 contract and completely ignoring his demand for a similar offer. During the 1996-97 season, the Big Aristotle expected a $105,000,000 deal to remain in Orlando. However, he eventually left Orlando for the Lakers that year, where again, he had a tiff with Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant, which prompted his departure in 2004.

Shaquille O’Neal shares his love for former teammate Penny Hardaway

Shaquille O’Neal has realized after 27 years the futility of his past feuds. The nasty beef between him and Penny Hardaway seems to have been resolved, as the Diesel showered praise for his former teammate on social media. Here is a screenshot of Shaq’s Instagram story posted by tragicpatek on Twitter.

The four-time NBA Champion shared a reel of Hardaway with the caption, “Penny Hardaway is all-time bruh.” In case anyone had forgotten, Shaq reminded his fans of Hardaway’s greatness.

Shaquille O’Neal regrets fighting over petty subjects and titles with Penny Hardaway, which might have cost him the 1995 NBA championship. He had let his ego come in his way, preventing him from playing the sport in the essence of team spirit. Addressing this on the Full Send Podcast, Shaq said:

“We definitely could have got one no doubt. The thing in Orlando was, when you’re young and silly you chase useless titles. Like I know when I got there, I was the man. But, then when Penny got there he thought he was the man. And we were fighting over bulls**t useless titles that didn’t make sense!”

When Shaq moved to Miami in 2004, he realized it was time to be a guiding figure for younger athletes rather than being the protagonist always. At the same time, Dwayne Wade had started to turn heads as a rookie, looking up to Shaq and his skills in the league. The Big Man allowed D. Wade to take the reins of the Miami Heat, cooperating fairly with his teammates. Alongside D. Wade, Alonzo Mourning, and others on the Heat roster, Shaq won a fourth title in 2006. All he had to do was set his ego aside, which eventually helped him reach further in his career.

Shaq decided to rest his battle of egos with his teammates to reconcile with them

Shaq faced a similar situation in Los Angeles as he did in Orlando. This time, a young Kobe Bryant came to challenge his spot on the team as the dominant leader. Shaq and Kobe had ugly public clashes, shaking the Lakers roster up by the 2003-04 season. Although the duo won a threepeat together with the Lakers, their growing animosity started showing in their output on the court.

However, after a decade of these clashes, Shaq and Kobe finally reconciled after they both retired from the game. The same way Shaq reconciled with Hardaway as well. Perhaps, Shaq learned to take a backseat to his ego after his time in Miami with Dwayne Wade.