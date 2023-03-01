“I Have One Father”: When Kyrie Irving Shut Down a Reporter Asking if LeBron James Played ‘Parental Role’ in His Life

Kyrie Irving was once left speechless by a reporter when she queried him about the parental role that former teammate LeBron James played to him. Irving and James were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers for a period encapsulating three years. The duo led the franchise to three successive NBA Finals in those three years.

As a matter of fact, they won the 2016 NBA championship against unequivocally the greatest NBA team of all time the Golden State Warriors. The circumstances surrounding their victory made the feat all the more impressive. The Warriors attained a 73-9 record in the 2015/2016 campaign, and the Cavaliers were down three games to one against them in the NBA Finals. Unprecedented greatness.

Given all their success together, it’s no surprise that the duo considers each other brothers more than anything else. This is why you can understand Irving’s visible dubiety and skepticism regarding the question posed to him concerning James’ role as a father.

Kyrie Irving laughs off reporter’s question regarding LeBron James, the parent!

This brings us to the ridiculousness of the reporter’s question. During his days with the Cavaliers, a reporter asked Irving about his thoughts regarding LeBron James as a parent. Irving amusingly disregarded the insinuation before laughing it off and making a statement of his own.

Irving said:

“I don’t know how to really answer that question. He’s been a great leader for us. I have one father, that’s my dad Drederick Irving. But for us, in terms of learning the nuances of the game and also how to win on the court and how to carry ourselves off the court, I feel he’s been a great influence in that role.”

Kyrie Irving’s advent in the NBA was in 2011. LeBron James’ arrival was in 2003. Despite the eight-year gap between the two’s NBA entrance, James and Irving are just about seven years apart in age.

Irving articulated his response in a perfect manner. Not disparaging James while also crediting his own father. Irving and his father, Drederick, are extremely close. This is due to the fact that Drederick Irving single-handedly raised him following Kyrie Irving’s mother’s death when he was a mere child.

A potential Irving-LeBron reunion down the line!

The duo was on the cusp of a reunion earlier this year when Irving requested for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets with his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the move didn’t materialize due to his deteriorating relationship with the Nets management.

This is not to say that a reunion between the former teammates can be ruled out. Irving will become a free agent in the 2023 off-season. He has not pledged his allegiance to his new franchise, the Dallas Mavericks.

If things go to plan, we just might see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving share the floor together someday, after all.

